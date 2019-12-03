HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • JNU Fee Hike Protests: Students Planning to Boycott the Semester Exams

    Posted on by Vasudha

    JNU Fee Hike Protests, Students Planning to Boycott the Semester Exams

    Jawahar Lal Nehru University, famously known as JNU, is amongst the most prestigious universities in India. The illustrious list of the alumni coming from JNU put it amongst the most popular educational institutes in the country. But sadly, since the last few weeks, JNU is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

    Ever since the administration at JNU announced a steep hike in the fees, the routine at the university has been largely disturbed. It has been nearly a month since the protests broke out against the sudden hike in the fee, but the log jam does not seem to be resolved anytime soon.

    Now, the students are taking their protests a bit further and are contemplating boycotting the semester-end exams. What makes this announcement even more serious is the fact that the university administration has explicitly expressed its intent of invoking the rulebook.

    On one side the student union at JNU, JNUSU, has called for total “non-cooperation” with the administration over the recent hike in the hostel fees. While on the other side, the JNU rulebook clearly mentions that the students who do not meet the academic requirements in the upcoming semester exams can be removed from the university.

    As mentioned by the Vice President of the JNUSU, Saket Moon, many departments in the university have agreed to boycott the semester-end examinations.

    Some of the departments that have given their consent are Centre for German Studies, Centre for Historical Studies, Centre for Persian and Central Asian Studies, Centre for study in law and governance, Centre for informal sector and labour studies, Centre for Indian languages, Centre for the study of regional development, School of Arts and Aesthetics (SAA), Centre for social medicine and community health, and Centre for Russian studies.

    Although a high power committee set-up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the central government recently concluded meetings with the representatives of the students, JNUSU is firm on its demand. Protesting students have called for a complete rollback of the new hostel manual in which the fee hike was proposed.

    Now that the discussions between the committee and the representatives have been held and the report has been submitted, the JNU’s Teacher Association led a protest march to the HRD Ministry. They demanded that the report submitted by the high power committee should be made public.

    Though, the protest march was stopped by the police near Shastri Bhawan. Instead a representative from the teacher’s association was escorted to the HRD ministry.

    Read Next

    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours