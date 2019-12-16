Jamia Millia Islamia Postponed the Exams Scheduled on 14th December, Check here for more detail

The citizenship Amendment bill has surely caused some ruckus in the college and universities. There are a lot of protests going over the citizenship amendment bill. The protests have resulted in serious harms for the university, and it has now cancelled and postponed the exams that were supposed to be conducted on 14th December 2019.

The examination was halted in between and the students have boycotted the exam in order to show their protest going on against the bill that was passed recently.

So, if you are not already updated on the happenings of Jamia Millia Islamia, here we have a quick review for you to go through:

On Friday, i.e., 13 th of December 2019, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia had raised their voices against the citizenship amendment bill. The students marched across protesting against the bill.

of December 2019, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia had raised their voices against the citizenship amendment bill. The students marched across protesting against the bill. The Delhi police intervened in the situation to calm down the marching and protest. According to the students, the police had brutally attacked and beaten them to stop the protest.

The students were angered by the invention and treatment of the police officials while police say that it just took measures, trying to calm down the protest.

As an act for the treatment by Delhi police and government, the students boycotted their exams on 14th December 2019. Students stopped the examination in middle and left the hall to the astonishment of the college staff.

The clash between the students and police has led the situation to become worse. Students are not ready to compromise on their stand at this point of time. They think that the nation is facing a wrong decision, and they should protest against it as faithful citizens.

The University has released its statement that the semester exams have been cancelled and a notice regarding the new dates of exams will be released soon.

The winter breaks also begin from 16th of December and will continue till 5th of January. Till then the college will remain closed.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Jamia Millia Islamia Postponed Exam

Question: What is the reason for the cancellation of exams?

Answer: The reason for the cancellation of exams is a boycott by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia itself.

Question: Why are the students boycotting the exams?

Answer: The students were protesting against CAB, and as a result, they were mishandled by the Delhi police. Hence they have boycotted the exams to show their disproval over the CAB and anger over the act by police officials.

Question: When will the exams be conducted?

Answer: The new dates will be released soon by the university.

Question: How will the protest be resolved?

Answer: The police and government are trying their best to resolve the issue and put an end to the protest.

