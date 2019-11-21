UPMSP UP board Class 12th Practical Exam 2020 Date Sheet Published on upmsp.edu.in, Steps to download

UP board Class 12th Practical Exam 2020

The timetable for the practical examinations for Intermediate, Class 12 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Candidates appearing in this exam can download the practical exam date sheet from the official website of UP board.

The exam is scheduled to be in two phases, phase 1 and phase 2. The first phase is from 15th to 29th December 2019 and the second phase is scheduled to be from 29th December 2019 to 13th January 2020.

The first phase exam will be held for Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones. Whereas the second phase will be for the candidates from Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur.

The official website to get more details on the UP-Board class 12th practical exam 2020 is www.upmsp.edu.in . Candidates can follow the below steps to download the date sheet.

Steps to download UPMSP UP board time table 2020 for class 10th, 12th:

Visit the official website of UPMSP.

Click on the ‘practical exams 2020’ link on homepage.

A PDF file will open.

Save and download the exam schedule.

The board have decided to keep the marking scheme as 50:50 basis, 50 by the internal evaluator and external evaluator. The theory exam for class 10th and 12th will begin from 18th February 2020 and will end on 6th March 2020. The exam will be held in two different shifts from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Also read, UP Board Model Paper 2020 for Class 10th and 12th.

