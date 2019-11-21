Punjab Students Union (PSU) to oppose Sri Sri Ravishankar visit to Faridkot on 23rd November 2019, Check here for more detail

PSU (Punjab Students Union) has decided to hold a protest during the visit of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot on 23rd November 2019. PSU activists will wave black flags when Ravishankar reaches the university to hold a session of Art of Living. The police however, claim to have elaborate security arrangements to foil any such attempt.

Sri Sri Ravishankar will address the faculty at the university for which university authorities are making arrangements.

PSU activists Keshav Anand said, Sri Sri Ravishankar sometime ago claimed that government schools, colleges are breeding grounds of Naxalites and these should be closed and only privately owned institutions should be protected. It was an anti-poor people and anti-state statement which is highly condemnable and we will oppose his visit. He and another activist Hardeep Kaur Kotla said that we will show black flags and go to any extent to lodge our protest in any manner.

Sources however told that a helipad is being set up in the university campus where he will land.

SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi, Faridkot, said that police is vigilant to keep law and order situation under control and nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in the campus.

