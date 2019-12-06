Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019: Apply for Curatorial, Conservation and Technical Assistant Posts, Steps How to Apply

Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced invitations for applications for recruitment 2019. The posts for which the applications can be made, are Technical Assistant, Curatorial Assistant and Conservation Assistant, with each of them having one vacancy each. The interested candidates can apply on or before 13th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

POST VACANCY CURATORIAL ASSISTANT 1 CONSERVATION ASSISTANT 1 TECHNICAL ASSISTANT 1

JOB SUMMARY

the notification is for Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019 for Curatorial Assistant, Conservation Assistant and Technical Assistant posts

The last date of submission is January 13 2020

The official URL is https://loksabha.nic.in

The location is in Delhi, India

The educational qualification includes Graduates and Post Graduates

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION WITH AGE REQUIREMENTS

CURATORIAL ASSISTANT

The candidates applying for this post should have Post-Graduation Degree in History or should have a Master’s degree in Museology or a Bachelor’s Degree with one year experience. The age limit is 27 years

CONSERVATION ASSISTANT

The candidates applying for this post should have a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 2 years of experience. The candidate should not exceed 27 years

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT

The candidate should be graduated in Computer Science/ Applications with a minimum of 2 years of experience. The age limit for this post 27 years old

SALARY

CURATORIAL ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400

CONSERVATION ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates have to give a written test and interviews

The written test will carry a total of 100 marks with a duration of 40 minutes

The candidates who will qualify the Aptitude test will then have to face a personal interview which will carry 25 marks

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates need to visit official website and get the link to the prescribed format

They can download the format and fill up the application form

After filling up the form, they can send their applications along with the required documents to the address RECRUITMENT BRANCH, LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT ROOM NO. 521, PARLIAMENT HOUSE ANNEXE, NEW DELHI- 110001.

The candidates are advised to send their applications in the address before 13.01.2019

The candidates should also superscribe the envelope carefully so that the documents and the application form is not misplaced

The candidates are also advised to attach any relevant documents in order to have more chances to get shortlisted

NOTE: The candidates should check the official website in order to get more detailed information and other important updates

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the tenure of the job?

Answer: It is a permanent job.

Question: What is the fee structure of applying to these posts?

Answer: There is no fee required for applying in the posts.

Question: When is the last date for applying for the posts?

Answer: The last date for submission of application is 13th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies have been announced?

Answer: The candidates can apply for three posts, namely Technical Assistant, Curatorial Assistant and Conservation Assistant, each of them having one vacancy.

