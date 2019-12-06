HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019: Apply for Curatorial, Conservation and Technical Assistant Posts, Steps How to Apply

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019, Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced vacancies for Curatorial, Conservation and Technical Assistant Posts. Candidates can check official website loksabha.nic.in

    Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced invitations for applications for recruitment 2019. The posts for which the applications can be made, are Technical Assistant, Curatorial Assistant and Conservation Assistant, with each of them having one vacancy each. The interested candidates can apply on or before 13th January 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    POST VACANCY
    CURATORIAL ASSISTANT 1
    CONSERVATION ASSISTANT 1
    TECHNICAL ASSISTANT 1

     JOB SUMMARY

    • the notification is for Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019 for Curatorial Assistant, Conservation Assistant and Technical Assistant posts
    • The last date of submission is January 13 2020
    • The official URL is https://loksabha.nic.in
    • The location is in Delhi, India
    • The educational qualification includes Graduates and Post Graduates

    EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION WITH AGE REQUIREMENTS

    • CURATORIAL ASSISTANT

    The candidates applying for this post should have Post-Graduation Degree in History or should have a Master’s degree in Museology or a Bachelor’s Degree with one year experience. The age limit is 27 years

    • CONSERVATION ASSISTANT

    The candidates applying for this post should have a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 2 years of experience. The candidate should not exceed 27 years 

    • TECHNICAL ASSISTANT

    The candidate should be graduated in Computer Science/ Applications with a minimum of 2 years of experience. The age limit for this post 27 years old

    SALARY

    • CURATORIAL ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400
    • CONSERVATION ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400
    • TECHNICAL ASSISTANT- Rs 44,900- 1,42,400

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The candidates have to give a written test and interviews

    The written test will carry a total of 100 marks with a duration of 40 minutes

    The candidates who will qualify the Aptitude test will then have to face a personal interview which will carry 25 marks

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The interested candidates need to visit official website and get the link to the prescribed format 
    • They can download the format and fill up the application form
    • After filling up the form, they can send their applications along with the required documents to the address RECRUITMENT BRANCH, LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT ROOM NO. 521, PARLIAMENT HOUSE ANNEXE, NEW DELHI- 110001.
    • The candidates are advised to send their applications in the address before 13.01.2019
    • The candidates should also superscribe the envelope carefully so that the documents and the application form is not misplaced
    • The candidates are also advised to attach any relevant documents in order to have more chances to get shortlisted

    NOTE:   The candidates should check the official website in order to get more detailed information and other important updates

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2019

    Question: What is the tenure of the job?

    Answer: It is a permanent job.

    Question:  What is the fee structure of applying to these posts?

    Answer: There is no fee required for applying in the posts.

    Question:  When is the last date for applying for the posts?

    Answer: The last date for submission of application is 13th January 2020.

    Question:  How many vacancies have been announced?

    Answer: The candidates can apply for three posts, namely Technical Assistant, Curatorial Assistant and Conservation Assistant, each of them having one vacancy.

    Read Next

    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Last Date Extended, Apply Online before 21 December 2019 on megpolice.gov.in, Check here for more Details
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya Police Extended Last Date for Apply Online before 21 December 2019. Candidates can apply from official website megpolice.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates
    OMPL Recruitment 2019, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours