GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 along with Marks Announced on gicofindia.com, Check Direct Link to Download Cut Off Marks here

GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019

The Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 with marks has been released by the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of GIC.

The GIC Officer Scale 1 Exam 2019 was on 5th October 2019. This exam was held across the country in various exam centres almost around 25. Candidates qualifying in the written exam will be called for the interview round and group discussion.

The selection of the candidates for GIC Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager) includes the Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview. GIC also have released the cut off and the marks obtained by the individual candidates.

The official website to download the result and get details on the GIC Officer Scale 1 2019 exam is www.gicofindia.com .

Steps to Download GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019:

Visit the official website GIC as mentioned above.

Click on the “LATEST Recruitment of Scale I Officers – Result of The Written Examination Held On 5th October, 2019” link on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to anew page.

Check and download the result.

You can take a print of the result for future use.

The direct link to download the cut off marks released is here, Cut Off Marks for GIC Officer Scale 1 .

Candidates must go through the direct link to download the result through here, Direct Link for GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019.

Candidates who will be selected for the GIC Officer Scale 1 posts will get the salary of 32,795/-per month plus admissible allowances and other non-core benefits. The total gross salary will be approx. Rs. 59,000/- per month.

Stay tuned to the GIC official website for more updates on the exam and further process needs to be done.

Also read, GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dfrhW_JWB8Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 along with Marks Announced on gicofindia.com, Check Direct Link to Download Cut Off Marks here was last modified:

Read More