Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Narendra Modi Announces Contest for Students to Interact with PM, Check here for more detail and Steps to Apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always showcased his love, affection, and care for the children. He regularly engages with the children through multiple programs and encourages them with his motivational thoughts.

The examinations for senior classes including board exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled for February and March 2020.

As the examination time is coming near and understanding that children will be under tremendous stress, PM Modi has announced the third edition of his “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contest. Students from class 9th to class 12th will be eligible to participate in the event.

Students who will be shortlisted during the contest and declared as winners will get a chance to meet the Prime Minister and interact with him. This would be an excellent learning experience for students and is an opportunity that should not be missed.

In order to participate in the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contest, students must log-on to the official website @ www.innovate.mygov.in/ppc-2020. Here they need to click on the participate button. There are five themes that have been specified for the students interested in participating in the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contents.

Gratitude is great

Examining exams

Your future depends on your aspirations

Balance is beneficial

Our duties, you take

Students need to write their responses in 1500 characters on any of the above mentioned five themes and submit it through the website.

Along with their responses to any of the above mentioned five topics, students can also submit a question which they wish to ask from the prime minister. The maximum allowed character limit for these questions is 500 characters.

When the event was held in the year 2017, Prime Minister interacted with the students and discussed various ways through which they can reduce or manage their stress levels.

Then on 29th January 2019, PM Modi interacted with students from India and abroad at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Approximately 2,000 students attended the program. As of now, the date for “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” event has not been announced.

Though, whenever the final results of the contest are declared, the students who have been shortlisted will be informed regarding the dates.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

Question: When will the “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” contest be held in 2020?

Answer: The dates for the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event have not been announced as of now. Selected candidates will be intimated once the contest gets over.

Question: What is the character limit for the topics that can be attempted by students?

Answer: Students must write their views on the topics within 1500 characters.

Question: Where should the write-ups be submitted by the students?

Answer: The write-ups must be submitted online @ www.innovate.mygov.in/ppc-2020.

Question: What will the winners of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contest get?

Answer: The winning students will get to attend the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event in 2020 and interact with Prime Minister Modi.

