ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Technical Assistant Posts at shar.gov.in, Check here for Vacancy Details and Steps How to Apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation, commonly known as ISRO, is one of India’s most respected government undertakings known for its huge success in the field of space research and ventures. The organisation aims at astronomical development in the country along with the greater discovery of the space. However, an organisation is made of its people and ISRO, from time to time announces several vacancies on its official website.

According to a recent job notification by ISRO, it has come up with some recruitment opportunities in the ISRO-Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR). Candidates who are interested in applying can do so once they have gone through the details about this recruitment drive.

The recruitment notification invites application for 46 vacancies in SDSC SHAR. The vacancies are for the various technical assistant posts. The vacancy details are as follows –

Automobile Engineering: 01 vacancy

Chemical Engineering: 04 vacancies

Civil Engineering: 04 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering: 03 vacancies

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 05 vacancies

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 05 vacancies

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: 02 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering: 16 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering with certification in Boiler Operations: 01 vacancy

Fine Arts (Photography): 01 vacancy

MPC (Physics): 01 vacancy

Computer Science: 01 vacancy

Library Assistant 'A': 01 vacancy

In order to make an application for any of the above posts, candidates can follow the steps as given below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of ISRO SDSC SHAR, which is https://www.shar.gov.in/sdscshar/index.jsp

Step-2 : Click on the Careers tab on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page. Click on the Apply tab on this page.

Step-4 : A number of links will open up on the page. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option near the link which reads “Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant in various categories/disciplines and Library Assistant ‘A’”

Step-5 : Fill in the form details and double-check the details filled in the application.

Step-6 : A photograph and signature should be scanned and uploaded to the application. The photograph should be in the jpeg format.

Step-7 : Make the payment of the application fee through online mode only.

Step-8 : Submit the application form and take a printout.

It is advised that candidates go through the eligibility criteria for different posts before making their application.

The vacancies for these posts were notified on 23rd November 2019. Candidates must make their applications before 13th December 2019 (5:00 pm). To avoid technical glitches and problems, candidates are advised not to wait till the last date to make the application.

