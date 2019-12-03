ARCI Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply for 11 Technical Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts on arci.res.in

ARCI, Hyderabad Recruitment 2019

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) is topping off the opportunities for the posts of Assistant, Technical Assistant, and Technician. Qualified aspirants can apply through the online procedure at the very latest 30 December 2019.

ARCI, Hyderabad Vacancy Details:

Technical Assistant – A: 01 Post

Assistant – A: 05 Posts

Technician – A: 05 Posts

Job Summary:

Notification Date Dec 2, 2019 Last Date of Submission Dec 30, 2019 Official URL https://www.arci.res.in/ City Hyderabad State Telangana Country India Organization ARCI Education Qualification Graduate, Secondary

Technical Assistant (A): ): Graduate degree in Physical Sciences (Physics/Chemistry as one of the subjects) or 03 years of Diploma in Metallurgical/Mechanical/Ceramic Engineering from any certified college. Applicants ought to have earlier specialized involvement with industry/R&D research centers and Good relational & communication abilities/capacity to perform multiple tasks will be an additional bit of leeway.

Assistant (A): Bachelor's qualification from a certified college with a great scholastic record or proportionate and having passed lower grade in English shorthand with a speed of 80 w.p.m. furthermore, higher evaluation in English typewriting with a speed of 45 words for each minute. Candidates with at least 03 years of work experience with Administration/Human Resource/Finance and Accounts/Stores and Purchase/Secretarial works in Government Departments/Academic/Scientific Institutions/Autonomous Bodies and Research labs.

Bachelor’s qualification from a certified college with a great scholastic record or proportionate and having passed lower grade in English shorthand with a speed of 80 w.p.m. furthermore, higher evaluation in English typewriting with a speed of 45 words for each minute. Candidates with at least 03 years of work experience with Administration/Human Resource/Finance and Accounts/Stores and Purchase/Secretarial works in Government Departments/Academic/Scientific Institutions/Autonomous Bodies and Research labs. Technician (A): Passed 10th standard from any recognized board with 02 years full-time ITI testament in Mechanical-(Fitter/Turner/Machinist/Welder), Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation from any perceived Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government and three years specialized involvement with R&D research centers.

Maximum 30 years for Technical Assistant, 28 years for Assistant and 28 years for Technician (Age relaxation will be provided to various reservation quotas as per norms mentioned in the official advertisement.) For further details and information candidates refer to the official website and notification published by the organization.

