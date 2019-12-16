CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 34 Senior Technical Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer and Other Posts before 29th December

The notification has been passed by CIPET, Chennai has inviting applications for Technical Assistant, Assistant Officer, Technical Officer, Senior Officer and posts from candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) categories.

The qualified candidates can apply offline to the post through the designated format latest by 29 December 2019 (date extended).

Notification details

Adv. No. CIPET/HO-AI /SC&ST /2019 Date 14.11.2019

Important Dates

Closing Date of Submission of Offline Application: 29 December 2019 (date extended)

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies– 34 Posts

Technical Officer (Assistant Professor Gr.II /Scientist) – 3 Posts

Technical Officer (Assistant Professor Gr.III / Junior Scientist) – 3 Posts

Technical Officer– 4 Posts

Officer (F & A) – 1 Post

Officer (P&A)/ Officer (F&A) – 2 Posts

Officer (P&A)/ Asst. Officer (F&A) – 4 Posts

Technical Asst. Gr.III (Tool Room / Testing /Processing / Design (CADCAM-CAE)) – 12 Posts

Asst. Gr.III– 2 Posts

Accounts Asst. Gr.III– 3 Posts

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

Technical Officer (Assistant Professor Gr.II /Scientist) –

The candidate should be Full-Time First Class M.E./M.Tech in Mech/Chem/Polymer Technology with 5 Years Post Qualification experience in the related field of Polymers / Plastics. OR Ph.D. in Engineering or Science or Technology with 3 Years Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers or Plastics. Minimum of 3 years’ experience.

Technical Officer (Assistant Professor Gr.III / Junior Scientist) –

The candidate should be Full-Time First-Class M.E./MTech with 2 Years Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers or Plastics. OR Ph.D. in Polymer Engineering or Science or Technology with one Year Post Qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers or Plastics and Minimum 3 years of experience.

For details of the other post please refer notification.

How to Apply

The qualified candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format along with other necessary documents to the address given in the notification.

Address

The Principal Director (New Projects), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai-600 032. The last date for submission of application is 29 December 2019 (date extended).

CIPET Chennai Recruitment 2019: Apply for 34 Senior Technical Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer and Other Posts before 29th December

