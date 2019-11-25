IGNOU December Term End Exam Admit Card 2019 Published on ignou.ac.in, Check for more details here

IGNOU December Term End Exam Admit Card 2019

IGNOU Term End Examination hall ticket 2019 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Candidates appearing in this exam can download the admit card from the official website of IGNOU.

The IGNOU December term end exam 2019 is scheduled to be on 31st December 2019. Th exam will be held across the country in different exam centres. There is a little variation in the schedule of the examination to be held.

As per the official notification, the exam was earlier decided to held on 7th December 2019 whereas now it has been postponed to 31st December 2019. The admit card will be available to be downloadable on the website till 31st Dec.

The official website to download the IGNOU December TEE hall ticket 2019 is IGNOU www.ignou.ac.in .

Exam Dates:

Tuesday- December 31, 2019

Wednesday- January 1, 2020

Thursday- January 2, 2020

Friday- January 3, 2020.

Steps to download IGNOU TEE admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of IGNOU as mentioned above.

Click on the link “Hall ticket for December Term end examination”.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the 9-digit enrolment number to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The admit card is consider as a mandatory document to appear for the exam. Candidates must carry it with them to the exam hall without which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

