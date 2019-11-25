WB Police Constable PET and PMT Amit Card 2019 Released on wbpolice.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule here

WB Police Constable PET and PMT Amit Card 2019

The admit card for west Bengal police constable PMT and PET 2019 exam has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card on the official website.

The result released today is for the preliminary written examination being conducted. The exam was held for the post of Constable in West Bengal Police on 19th November 2019. Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be able to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, PET and Physical Measurement Test, PMT.

The PET and PMT exam are schedule to start from 3rd December 2019 and end on 7th January 2020 under 6 range recruitment boards. Earlier it was decided for 8 range recruitment boards but due to some administrative issues it got revised.

The official website to get more details on the released admit card for PET and PMT exam of West Bengal Police Constable 2019 is www.wbpolice.gov.in .

Exam Schedule:

Name of the Range Schedule Murshidabad 3rd to 28th December 2019 Jalpaiguri 3rd to 20th December 2019 Medinipur 3rd to 26th December 2019 Burdwan 3rd to 20th December 2019 Presidency -I 26th December 2019 to 7th January 2020 Presidency -II 26th December 2019 to 7th January 2020

The direct link to download the admit card is here, WB Police Constable PET and PMT Admit Card 2019.

Candidates will get SMS and email alerts on their registered email ID and the mobile number. The selected candidates from PET and PMT will appear for document verification. A final selection list will be prepared once the entire process is done.

Keep visiting the WB Police website for more information and further process needs to be done.

