LMRC Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for 183 Posts Extended, Check Application Process @lmrcl.com

The application date for executive and non-executive posts has been extended till 31st December 2019 by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, UPMRCL. There are around 183 posts released by UPMRCL and interested candidates apply through the official website which is lmrcl.com.

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test. Those who will clear the written test will appear for interview, document verification and medical examination round.

The written examination will be conducted as computer based test which will have multiple choice questions. The question paper will consists of 140 questions and candidates should note that there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer. For each incorrect answer about 1/3 marks will be deducted and the duration for the examination will be for 2 hours.

The examination will be conducted for more than one day and candidates can apply online through official website.

Application Procedure

Candidates can follow the below steps to submit the application process:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website, lmrcl.com Candidates would need to click on the registration link or the login link to apply for the same. The form would need to be filled with all the necessary details like personal information, educational qualification. It is necessary to upload the scanned copy of passport size photograph and signature of the candidate. Candidates then can submit the application fees online through any of the online mode. The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 590/- and fees for the other reserved candidates will be Rs 236/-. Application would be only be accepted with the complete information, documents uploaded and application fees payment. Candidates can download and take the print out of the same for future references. Once the application has been submitted, candidates can visit the official website for further details.

LMRC Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for 183 Posts Extended, Check Application Process @lmrcl.com was last modified:

Read More