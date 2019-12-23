UPTET, UPSSC, AKTU, ICSI and other Examination Dates Postponed due to Ongoing CAA Protests

According to the latest update, the various state level examination has been postponed because of the on-going protest against the CAA.

It should be noted that the authorities have postponed the examination dates for UPTET, UPSSC, AKTU, ICSI and Anna University and the examination for the VTU has been rescheduled.

However, the examinations for the Anna University has been postponed due to festivals and elections in 27 districts.

Exam Dates

Initially the examination date for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was scheduled on 22nd December 2019 but the new date has not yet been announced. Candidates should check the official website for the updates and should not believe on the rumours of UPTET examination to be conducted on 19th January 2020 which is going viral on social media. The new date has not been confirmed by the board of basic education or UPBEB as yet.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has also postponed the examination dates of other exams along with the UPTET. It should be noted that the initially the Junior Assistant Examination was scheduled on 24th December 2019 has been postponed and also the earlier the examination date for UPSSC Computer Operation Posts examination was 26th December 2019. The written examination for UPSSC computer operation Posts will now be conducted on 10th January 2020.

The initial date for UPSSC Junior Assistant Examination was 24th December 2019 and now has been postponed to 04th January 2020.

It is recommended that the candidates should visit the official website of Anna university which is aucoe.annauniv.edu for latest updates. The university has declared the holiday till 02nd January 2020 and has rescheduled the December examinations.

Candidates should keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the examination. It should be noted that ICSI has also released the revised exam dates for the few subjects.

