Northern Railway Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 5 Medical Practitioners posts on nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2019

Northern Railway has opened an opportunity for aspirants to apply for various posts under the Medical Practitioners Category. Interested applicants who fulfill all the eligibility criteria can appear for the interview process as per the notified schedule. The walk-in-interview would be conducted on 10 December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Divisional Hospital/Firozpur: 02 Posts

Health unit/Ludhiana: 02 Posts

Health Unit/ASR (WS): 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess an MBBS degree from any University/Institution recognized by the Indian Medical Council (IMC). The candidates with experience will be given preference. The contract is liable to be ended if the contract Medial Practitioner is found to be mentally or physically unfit for the job role.

Age Limit:

Candidates should not have attained over 53 years of age as on 10 December 2019. However, a relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC competitors is applicable as per the official notification.

Maximum age of retired railway employees and Govt. retired specialists (eligible for the post) should not be more than 67 years old as on 10 December 2019.

How to apply:

There is no prior online registration process involved in applying to this job.

The candidates interested in this job can show up in the walk-in-interview around 10 am. The interview round will be followed by a medical examination round at the CMS office, Divisional Hospital Firozpur.

The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted right after the interview round.

If in case, any candidate is unable to attend the interview, he or she will have the provision to send his or her application in duplicate on prescribed proforma encased to the address given.

For further details, candidates can download the official job notification using the direct link https://nr.indianrailways.gov.in.pdf

The monthly remuneration offered to the class of CMPs in General Duty is Rs 75,000.

