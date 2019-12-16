HomeRailways Articles
    • South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 26 Group C Posts for Level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) under Sports Quota, Steps How to Apply

    South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: SECR inviting online application for the post of 26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) over South East Central Railway under Sports Quota 2019-20.

    South East Central Railway Bilaspur

    The notification has been passed by Railway Recruitment Cell, South East Central Railway inviting online application for the post of 26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) over South East Central Railway under Sports Quota 2019-20. For more details, candidates shall refer below-

    Vacancy details-

    The vacancy details are as follows-

    26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC)

    Important Dates-

    Particulars Dates
    Starting date to apply December 14, 2019
    Last date to apply- January 13, 2020

    Age Limit-

    The candidates shall fall between the age group of 18 to 25 years as on 01/01/2020 respectively. Also, there shall be no age relaxation either lower or upper age limits. For further details, candidates shall check through the official notification.

    Eligibility criteria-

    Education Qualification-

    The candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent or class 10 + ITI (for technical posts) or graduation or class 12 with Physics, and Maths/ stenography. For other details regarding eligibility criteria or education qualification, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

    Application Procedure i.e. how to apply?

    Step 1- Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Bilaspur the address is as follows-

    http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in.

    Step 2-Search on click on the Sports quota recruitment notification made available on the website.

    Step 3-Go through the official notification details like education qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, etc.

    Step 4-Fill in the application form with the essential credentials.

    Step 5-Press on the submit button.

    Step 6-Don’t forget to take a print out of the form for future reference.

    Candidates are recommended to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying and also keep themselves updated through our page.

