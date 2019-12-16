South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 26 Group C Posts for Level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) under Sports Quota, Steps How to Apply

The notification has been passed by Railway Recruitment Cell, South East Central Railway inviting online application for the post of 26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) over South East Central Railway under Sports Quota 2019-20. For more details, candidates shall refer below-

The vacancy details are as follows-

26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC)

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates Starting date to apply December 14, 2019 Last date to apply- January 13, 2020

Age Limit-

The candidates shall fall between the age group of 18 to 25 years as on 01/01/2020 respectively. Also, there shall be no age relaxation either lower or upper age limits. For further details, candidates shall check through the official notification.

Eligibility criteria-

Education Qualification-

The candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent or class 10 + ITI (for technical posts) or graduation or class 12 with Physics, and Maths/ stenography. For other details regarding eligibility criteria or education qualification, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Application Procedure i.e. how to apply?

Step 1- Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Bilaspur the address is as follows-

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in.

Step 2-Search on click on the Sports quota recruitment notification made available on the website.

Step 3-Go through the official notification details like education qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, etc.

Step 4-Fill in the application form with the essential credentials.

Step 5-Press on the submit button.

Step 6-Don’t forget to take a print out of the form for future reference.

Candidates are recommended to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying and also keep themselves updated through our page.

South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 26 Group C Posts for Level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) under Sports Quota

