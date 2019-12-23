Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 649 Vacancies @delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police Department is one of the biggest police departments in the country and operates directly under the control of the Home Ministry of the Indian Government.

In order to maintain law and order situation in the city, the Delhi Police Department floats recruitment notifications periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies. Candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the Delhi Police Department apply for the recruitment drives initiated by the Delhi Police Department.

Under its latest recruitment drive, Delhi Police has announced 649 vacancies for the post of head constable under Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019.

As per the notification published on the official website of Delhi Police @ www.delhipolice.nic.in, applications have been invited from interested candidates for different positions available under Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019.

The available positions fall under Group C and pertain to the profile of Assistant Wireless Operator, Teleprinter Operator and several others. The online application process for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 will commence from 28th December 2019.

Thus, all the candidates who are interested in the available vacancies must complete their applications by logging on to the official website of Delhi Police.

The last date for receipt of the online applications is 27th January 2020. Under no circumstances will the registration window be extended beyond this date. So, the candidates should try and complete their online applications as soon as possible without waiting for the last day.

While submitting their applications online, general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Though, candidates under the SC/ST or Ex-servicemen category as well as female candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee.

Out of the 649 available vacancies, 392 positions are meant for male candidates (43 vacancies reserved for departmental candidates) and 193 posts are meant for female candidates (21 vacancies are reserved for departmental candidates).

The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, Trade Test and Computer Proficiency Test as required for discharge of duties under the assigned profile.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019?

Answer: 649 vacancies are available under Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019.

Question: When will the online applications start under Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online application process will commence from 28th December 2019 onwards.

Question: Which is the official website for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 is www.delhipolice.nic.in

Question: When will the application window close for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online application window will close by 27th January 2020.

