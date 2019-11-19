NFR Recruitment 2019: Apply for 77 posts on indianrailways.gov.in, Check details here

NFR Recruitment 2019

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is seeking candidates to hire for the post of Sportsperson posts. Enthusiastic and qualified candidates can apply to the job through the prescribed format on or before December 16, 2019.Details of the same are listed below i.e. age limit, legibility criteria.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Last date to apply 16 December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy includes-

Athletics (Women): 01 Post

Badminton (Men): 03 Posts

Weightlifting (Men): 01 Post

Basketball (Men): 02 Posts

Cycling (Women): 01 Post

Cricket (Women): 01 Post

Cycling (Men): 02 Posts

Powerlifting (Women): 01 Post

Volleyball (Men): 03 Posts

Weightlifting (Women): 01 Post

The official website to get details on NFR recruitment 2019 is https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Age Limit:

The Minimum age limit shall be 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01 January 2020 (between 02 January 1995 to 01 January 2002) respectively. Also note that the proof of age viz., Matriculation certificate issued by a recognized board or equivalent must be submitted as a proof of date of birth.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate shall be 10th pass for the post of Technician-III. Nevertheless, the training period for such Sports quota appointees shall be maximum of three (03) years, unless and until they possess ITI qualification in the relevant Trade, in which case it will be 6 months OR 12th (+ 2 stages) or its equivalent examination for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Pay Scale:

There shall be a Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 (Level2 OR Level-3 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission), respectively.

How to Apply:

Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 December 2019.Aslo candidates are recommended to read the notification carefully before applying.

For more details of the same candidate shall check the official website. And keep themselves updated through the same.

