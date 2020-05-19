List of Top Scholarships available in India for the MBA aspirants

Getting an MBA degree has expected and unexpected advantages which one may realise at some point in time during or after acquiring it. It helps to give a competitive edge to the pursuers and aid in boosting their careers.

An MBA degree will provide one with skills, ethics, and the required knowledge to make a mark in the community of business, irrespective of the industry or the career path one is aspiring for or working in currently.

Over the years, the credibility of MBA courses has increased, and some premium institutes provide excellent programs to raise confident future business leaders. MBA has undoubtedly aced the list of one of the most rewarding postgraduate or executive courses of the world for students as well as professionals having work experience.

We all know the benefits an MBA degree can give to an individual when it comes to opportunities, business knowledge and growth in terms of soft skills and domain-specific skills. But we are also aware that these benefits come at a large expense.

Pursuing an MBA programme can be a hefty expense for many aspirants. As a result, several institutes and independent organisations have come up with a variety of scholarship programmes for MBA aspirants to provide financial aid to the deserving students

Here is a list of top scholarships available in India for various MBA aspirants to fulfil their career dreams:

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship

IDFC First Bank has a scholarship scheme for the first-year students of MBA programmes of top 150 business schools of India. The scholarship intends to help the needy students with money for their MBA programme fees. The criteria are:

The annual income of family <= Rs 6 lakh per annum from all sources.

Applicable to first-year MBA students of India

Scholarship amount details: Rs 1 lakh per annum for a duration of 2 years

The application should be made between July – August

PNB Housing Finance Protsahan Scholarship

It is a great scholarship which has been introduced by PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNB-HFL) for the students who are pursuing professional studies not necessarily the only MBA.

It is applicable for the students who are enrolled in professional programs like MBA, Law or Chartered Accountancy. These students will be eligible to receive financial assistance for their study programs. The criteria for MBA students are:

Students who are enrolled in the first year of MBA (Marketing and Finance) programme at one of the enlisted institutions of India

Students should have at least 65 per cent marks in class 12 as well as their undergraduate degree

annual family income < Rs 8 lakh per annum

Applicable to first-year MBA students of India

Scholarship Details: Rs 2 Lakh

The application should be made between December – February

ONGC Scholarship

This scholarship scheme is applicable to the students belonging to general and OBC category and is offered by the ONGC Foundation. The students enrolled for Engineering/MBA/MBBS or Master’s Degree programmes in the field of Geology/Geophysics can apply for this scholarship. The criteria are:

Applicable to first-year MBA students of India

Students should have at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in class 12 as well as their graduate degree

The age of applicants should be less than 30 years.

The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2 lakh (For both general and OBC candidates)

Scholarship amount details: Rs 48000 per annum

The application should be made between February-March

BML Munjal University MBA Scholarship

This scholarship is an initiative of the Hero group for the students who are aspiring to pursue an MBA programme at the BML Munjal University. The eligibility of the scholarship is done on the basis of the score of his/her CAT/XAT or GMAT exams.

The percentile scores are taken into consideration. The financial aid provided can be anywhere between sponsoring 50 per cent or 100 per cent of the tuition fees depending upon the candidate.

The criteria are:

Eligible for only MBA candidates

Scholarship amount details: sponsoring 50 per cent or 100 per cent of the tuition fees and accommodation facility

The application should be made between June-July

Late Shri PD Agarwal Scholarship, IIHMR University

This scholarship is applicable to the graduate students who aspire to pursue MBA programmes in these three disciplines: Pharmaceutical Management, Health Management and Rural Management. It is sponsored by the IIMHR University of Jaipur. The scholarship eligibility criteria are different according to the discipline chosen. It is as follows:

Hospitality and Health management: combined academic performance of the student is considered.

Pharmaceutical management: student applicants should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in graduation.

Rural management: student applicants should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in graduation.

Scholarship amount details: Rs 1 Lakh per student

The application should be made between May-June

UPESMET MBA Scholarship, UPES

This scholarship has been sponsored by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES). It aims to offer financial aid to the students aspiring for an MBA.

The students are considered eligible for the scholarship on the basis of their performance in the UPESMET entrance exam. The students who have qualified the exam will only be eligible for the scholarship. The criteria are:

Qualifying the UPESMET entrance exam

Minimum 80 percentile in CAT or XAT

Or minimum 90 percentile in MAT/CMAT/NMAT and UPESMET

Scholarship amount details: tuition fee waiver of 25 per cent

The application should be made between May-June

These bright and determined MBA aspirants now need not hold back their career choices when finances are the only obstacle in their paths of excelling in their careers.

Source – Indian Express

