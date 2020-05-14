A curated list of best books for MBA Aspirants appearing for CAT 2020

Common Entrance Test or CAT is one of the most competitive entrance exams for admission to leading business schools in India. Every year lakhs of students appear for CAT in order to secure admission in their desired management institution.

But as the competition for CAT is extremely high, preparations for the same require strenuous efforts. One of the best ways to prepare yourself for CAT is to choose the study material correctly.

There are hundreds of books available for CAT preparations, but which one is the best? Well, the decision might not be that easy, but here we are offering you a curated list of books that will help you with your preparations to crack the CAT 2020.

Are you a coaching student?

There are several coaching institutions in India that provide coaching for CAT as well as other MBA entrance examinations. If you are a student at any of these institutions like TIME, IMS, Career Launcher etc. then these institutes will be providing you with the relevant study material.

If you have access to this study material, then you probably need not look for other books in the market. The study material is prepared by experts after careful deliberation and covers all the topics that are essential for CAT.

But while using this material, you need to pay attention that some questions are of higher difficulty levels which are not even required for CAT. So, as a rule of thumb make certain that the questions can be solved with the concepts taught in class 10th. If not, then leave those questions.

Which are the Best Quantitative Analysis Books for CAT 2020 Aspirants?

The best books from the leading authors to help you prepare for the Quantitative Analysis section of CAT 2020 are listed here: –

Quantitative Aptitude – Sarvesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for CAT – Nishit Sinha

How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT – Arun Sharma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations – Abhijit Guha

Which are the Best Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Books for CAT 2020 Aspirants?

The best books from leading authors to help you prepare for the Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation section of CAT 2020 are listed here: –

How to prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT – Arun Sharma

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning – Gautam Puri

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT – Nishit Sinha

Which are the Best Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Books for CAT 2020 Aspirants?

Here are the best books from renowned authors that can help you prepare for the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section of CAT 2020: –

PSC for VA for CAT – Nishit Sinha

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension – Ajay Singh

How to prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading – Arun Sharma and Meenakshi

Comprehension for CAT – Upadhyay

Well, now that you have the list for the best books available in the market for CAT 2020, you should plan your preparations accordingly. Regular practice and focused studies are the only keys to success in CAT.

