All you need to know about CAT Exam 2020

After graduation, we all can understand how the Common Aptitude Test can be extremely important to anyone who wants to study business management, or pursue an MBA degree, because who are we kidding? Everybody knows that it is important to get an MBA degree in order to get into the corporate or the business world and also in order to not starve ourselves out in the long run.

CAT or the Common Aptitude Test is a nationwide entrance examination which is held to select those meritorious students who are fit for all the Indian Institutes of Management or the IIM’s. This examination requires a lot of practice and a lot of hardwork and patience to crack this.

Apart from the IIM’s, the CAT opens a door to a lot of other reputed colleges too, like SP Jain in Mumbai, and FMS in Delhi. These educational institutions only accept the scores of a student’s CAT examination and nothing else, so you have to make sure you perform really well in the exams.

All that being said, you cannot ace an examination if you have not registered yourself for it.

Important dates for CAT 2020:

July 27th, 2020: this is the day when the notification for CAT 2020 starts setting in. August 4th, 2020: the registration procedure for CAT 2020 begins from the fourth of august, 2020. September 18th, 2020: this date is the last date for applying for CAT 2020 and payment of the application and registration fee which is INR 2000 only. October 24th, 2020: on this date, the admit cards will be issued to students and they can download it from the official website. November 29th, 2020: this is officially the last date for downloading the admit cards of CAT 2020. This is also the date when the examinations of CAT 2020 would be taking place. January 5th, 2021: the results of the examination is supposed to be coming out on the fifth of january, next year.

Needless to say, all of the above dates are tentative and are subject to change in case of any national emergency.

How to fill the admission form for CAT 2020?

For filling the admission form of CAT 2020, the candidates need to go to the official website which is www.iimcat.ac.in, post which the candidates have to put in their name as per their birth certification, enter their date of birth, which is again as per their birth certificate, provide and email address, a phone number and generate a One Time Password or an OTP.

After the OTP is generated, the candidate needs to log in for filling the application form, where they need to provide their personal dossier, their academic qualifications, their work experience, their programmes, the city of their preference, and then pay the registration fee.

The documents which are needed to be attached along with the registration form are your 10th standard score sheet, your class 12 mark sheet, the details of your graduation degree, the details of your post graduation degree and other professional courses (if any).

