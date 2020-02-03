List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 70+ CMAT Percentile

The National Testing Agency will declare the result of CMAT 2020 by 7th February 2020. This year, a total of 74486 candidates registered for the Common Management Admission Test.

With one of the highest score acceptability amongst all Management entrance exams, 1000+ colleges will accept the CMAT scorecard.

As the day of the CMAT result is approaching, the anxiety level of the applicants is bound to rise. Questions like, “What if I score below 80 percentile in CMAT?” and “Should I take a gap year for CMAT” haunt the minds of several candidates.

You will be happy to know that you still have the chance of studying in a top MBA college with a 70+ CMAT Percentile. There are a handful of good colleges that shortlist candidates with 70+ CMAT percentile for the second stage of the admission. Hence, candidates can fairly aspire to get into a good management institute with 70+ CMAT Percentile.

Tier 1- 75 to 79 Percentile

Even with a CMAT percentile in this range, applicants should be careful while applying at colleges. The following colleges fall amongst the top MBA colleges accepting a 75+ CMAT percentile.

Xavier Business School (XBS), St Xavier’s University, Kolkata

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Chennai

IMT Hyderabad

IES Management College And Research Centre, Mumbai

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kochi

National Institute of Bank Management, Pune

GBS Kolkata: Globsyn Business School, Kolkata

NIA Pune: National Insurance Academy

Tier 2- 70 to 74 Percentile

All the following colleges accept a CMAT percentile between 70 and 74.

Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi

Christ University, Bangalore

GITAM Business School, Hyderabad

GITAM Business School, Visakhapatnam

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), Mysore

M S Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore

Calcutta Business School, Kolkata

Sinhgad Institute of Management, Vadgaon

DSIMS Mumbai: Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies

Acharya Bangalore Business School, Bangalore

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), Delhi

Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Management Studies and Research (VESIM), Mumbai

BULMIM, New Delhi

Colleges accepting below 70 CMAT Percentile

Missed the 70 percentile mark? There are still numerous colleges that will accept a CMAT percentile below 70. These are as follows.

International Institute of Management Studies, Pune

PES Institute of Technology, Bangalore

M P Birla Institute of Management, Bangalore

Jaypee Business School, Noida

Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Pune

Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Secunderabad

Should I take a gap year with 70 percentile in CMAT?

The decision to take a gap year is very big when it comes to entrance exams like CMAT. Especially when you are a fresher and you have secured a CMAT percentile around 70 to 75. Nonetheless, it should be the last option for consideration. ‘Why so?’, you might ask.

There are several good MBA colleges shortlisting candidates with 70 percentile in CMAT.

Applicants must attend the Group Discussion and Personal Interview round before deciding whether or not to drop the year.

Work hard for the GD-PI stage. Most colleges have 60+ weightage component for these rounds.

Candidates can also appear for other exams like MAT, NMAT, MAH-CET, etc that are usually held after CMAT. Since the syllabus of CMAT is very similar to that of the other management exams, aspirants won’t have to start from scratch to prepare for these exams.

