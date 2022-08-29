Learn How Your Financial Management Degree May Help You Earn An Average CTC of 14.04 LPA, Ft. FORE School of Management

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, is amongst the premier B-Schools in the country. The institute is AICTE-approved and SAQS accredited. It is currently inviting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management) PGDM (FM) for the batch of 2022-2024, a program that has witnessed an excellent placement record for the last three batches.

Students who aspire to pursue their dream of building a career in financial management are often confused about selecting the right B-School. FORE School of Management ranks high on all the parameters one looks for in the best business schools. For students who wish to enrol for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management) PGDM (FM), there are several reasons why FORE is the ideal choice.

40 years of Excellence

With almost 40 years of excellent academic and placement records, FORE has made its mark in the educational arena. The institute has evolved with changing industry and management scenarios, incorporating these changes in the curriculum.

Unique curriculum

The programme curriculum has been structured keeping in mind the growing demand for finance professionals in the field of investment management, banking, and financial services with leading corporate, banks, and financial institutions. The course structure is industry-oriented and focuses on contextual learning. With this programme, students can build up their skills and knowledge in finance and develop a holistic approach to management in all finance disciplines.

Dual Specialization

The MBA in Financial Management at FORE School of Management offers the opportunity to do dual specialization (Finance +one more subject). Students of this program can also choose to do super specialization in finance, and within the Finance domain, they can specialize in at-most two sub-specializations.

Excellent Location

Delhi is a hub for some of the best B-schools in the country, offering students not only various educational opportunities but also a chance to get immense corporate exposure. The excellent connectivity of the city with the rest of the country makes it convenient for outstation students.

Strong Alumni Network

The Institute has a 7000 plus strong Achiever Alumni Network, with more than 200 being CXOs, almost 1200 alums in senior positions, and 800 plus alumni working across the globe in international locations.

Scholarships to needy and meritorious students

The Institute offers scholarships to deserving students as financial assistance towards their dreams of pursuing a career in management.

Robust Academic- Industry Interface

The curriculum at FORE has been designed to keep in mind the importance of industry exposure for management students. Classroom teaching supplemented by active interaction with corporate leaders and management experts helps students get an insight into the working of the corporate world.

Renowned and Experienced 60+ Full-Time Faculty

With an experienced full-time faculty, FORE endeavours to provide the best academic support to its students.

Great Opportunities with IIP

Students get an opportunity to attend the International Immersion Program (IIP) at the National University of Singapore (NUS). It involves 30 hours of in-classroom course that not only helps them get international exposure but also broadens their career horizon. They can learn how to curate an international career path after completing their program.

Placements at FORE School of Management

One of the critical parameters most students keep in mind while picking a business school is its placement record. FORE School of Management has maintained an excellent placement record year after year. More than 136 companies participated in Placement season 2022 at the FORE School of Management.

Not only was there diversity of recruiters, but also diversity in the job profiles offered to students. For its 2022-2024 batch, FORE School of Management recorded 100% placements as early as the start of 2022, and the average MBA in financial management salary touched Rs.14.04 LPA. The highest international CTC mark was at Rs. 41 lakhs, while the highest domestic salary was Rs.23.5 LPA.

Top recruiters at FORE Placements

Finance, FMCG, and Consulting have been the major recruiting sectors. Top Recruiters included ITC, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Nivea, Tata Motors, TTK, Whirlpool, Asian Paints, Goldman Sachs, Crisil, Deloitte, EY, and KPMG, among others.

First-Time Recruiters

There were several first-time recruiters at the FORE 2022 placement season. HashedIn (Deloitte), Bank of America, MTR Foods, Panasonic, Anand Group, Atomberg Technologies, AXIS Bank Axtria, Exicom Tele-Systems Mirketa, TVS Motor Company, CredAble, Xiaomi India, and Addverb Technologies, were some first-time recruiters to the campus.

A comparative analysis of the Placement trends at FORE for the last five years is a testimony to the fact that placement packages at FORE have been going strong despite the slowdown witnessed by the economy during the Covid pandemic.

Placement year Average Placement Package (Rs. in lakhs) Highest Salary (Rs. in lakhs) Placement 2022 14.04 21.5 (Domestic) 41 (International) Placement 2021 10.7 27 Placement 2020 10.6 30 Placement 2019 10.8 18 Placement 2018 10.4 21

Diverse Roles for Students in Diverse Sectors

Not only has FORE maintained an excellent placement and an increasing MBA in Financial Management salary graph, but there has also been diversity in the placement sectors. Automobiles, Consulting, Banking, FMCG, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Education, FMCD, Manufacturing, etc. were some sectors in which roles were offered to students.

HDFC Bank, HSBC, Bank of America, SBI card, Deloitte USI, Invesco, Tresvista Financial Services, KPMG, Crisil, EYGDS, Novartis, Aranca, and IHS Markit, were some prominent recruiters for Finance and related profiles. Traditional recruiters also kept their hiring spree strong at FORE placements 2022. IT/ITES, Banking, Automobiles, FSI, and Consulting are sectors that have maintained a constant presence year to recruit from FORE.

Multiple PPOs

FORE students received multiple Pre-placement offers from organizations that included names like HSBC, GEP, Wipro, Signify, VIP Industries, NESTLE, Global Growth Porter, and IHS Markit.

FORE Placement 2021

The PGDM 2019-21 batch placements at FORE School of Management, Delhi, had also been concluded in record time. 355 students received excellent placement offers with a high average salary despite the pandemic. The highest salary touched Rs.27 lakhs, and there was an increase in the average salary to Rs.10.7 lakhs from Rs.10.6 lakhs. The median salary touched the mark of Rs.10.3 lakhs for 2021 compared to Rs.10.1 lakhs for 2020 placements.

Regarding industry sectors, 39% of the offers were made by IT/ITES, 22% by BFSI, 21% by MR and Consulting, and 10% by FMCG, FMCD, and the Automobile sector. Other sectors in Placements 2021 made 8% of the total offers. The placements received extensive support and assistance from FORE Global Alumni.

Financial management students may pursue a variety of attractive employment prospects in both the public and commercial sectors, including Financial advisors, Investment Bankers, Hedge Fund managers, Stock traders, Equity Analysts, and many more. So, if you’re thinking about a career in finance, FORE’s PGDM in Financial Management is the place to be. Applications are now being accepted – APPLY NOW.

