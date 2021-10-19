Rising Average, Median, and Highest CTC @ FORE: Final Placement Report

The final placement report of the Batch 2019-2021, FORE School of Management, is out, and the figures look as enamouring as ever. The stellar rise in the average, median, and highest CTC is by all means immensely dazzling. In all, 136 corporate partners were associated with FORE during this session’s placement drive. The efficiency in terms of placements was remarkable as it highlights the thriving academic and industry-suited talent at FORE. Aside from the sharp increase in terms of CTC, the placements also witnessed diversity in terms of industry and roles offered. This year’s placement season at FORE was exemplary by every means.

Batch Profile

The batch of 2021 at the FORE school of management was an integrated hub of talent and diversity. Some key highlights of the Batch 2019-2021 are:

Of 355 students in the batch, 48% were female, and 52% were male.

44% of the class did a specialization in marketing, 24% in Finance, 17% in International Business, and 5% in Operations, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

While 51% of the batch constituted Freshers in the field, 22% had 13-24 months of experience. Whereas 10% of students had 6-12 months of experience and 17% had more than 24 months of experience.

There was a rich diversity in terms of the educational background of the students. 49% of students were from an engineering background, 22% were from commerce, 14% from arts, and 4% were from other backgrounds.



Key Placement Highlights:

Highest recruitment in IT and BFSI sector and a substantial share of global alumni base, here are some key highlights of the placements at FORE this year:

The highest CTC offered was 27 LPA.

The average earning potential of the students placed was marked as 10.7 LPA.

The median earning potential of the students placed stood at 10.3 LPA.

Overall, 136 recruiters participated in the placement drive. Of this, there were 58 new recruiters.

22 PPO/ PPI were offered to the students based on their internship experience and performance.

The highest CTC offered in marketing was 24 LPA, consulting and research 27 LPA, Finance and Human Resource 17 LPA, operations 20 LPA, and IT 25 LPA.

The industry share of the IT sector was the highest in the placement drive, which took the share of 39%, BFSI stood at 22%, MR and Consulting marked at 21%, FMCG, FMCD, and Automobiles took a share of 10%.

Diversity in terms of profiles offered was striking in every means. Roles like Presales Consultant, Program Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Banking Associate, Area Management Trainee, Corporate Presales, among many others, were offered to students.

Leading organizations that took part in the placement process were Nestle, ITC, Asian Paints, JioSaavn, BigFM, DHL, SRF, Tata Power, Hyundai Motor, Reliance Retail, Dell Technologies, Infosys, Whirlpool, Pantaloons, Gartner, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, HSBC, HDFC Life, etc.

These critical features of the placements at FORE depict the exceptional talent that thrives on the campus. Most recruiters returned to campus to carry on the placement drive, demonstrating the global alumni base’s growth in these organizations.

