FORE School of Management, New Delhi expected to get approval of 60 more seats for its PGDM (Financial Management) Programme

FORE School of Management anticipates adding 60 seats to its popular Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Financial Management, PGDM (FM) Programme. The increase takes the total number of PGDM (FM) seats to 120, allowing more students to benefit from their cutting-edge programme, which includes upskilling and industry preparedness.

FORE School of Management launched its first batch of PGDM (Financial Management) students in 2018 and has seen an increase in demand for its advanced FM curriculum since then. The university is led by a noteworthy guiding force of finance professionals and experienced teachers from IIMs, IITs, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a number of other prestigious institutions.

“We are presently approaching the fifth year of the PGDM (FM) Programme’s inception.” We have watched our students put their best foot forward after receiving the knowledge, insights, and abilities required to succeed in the professional world. We now want more students to take advantage of our offer. As a result, we decided to request 60 extra seats and are hoping for clearance soon,” stated Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), FORE School of Management.

FORE’s PGDM (FM) Course attracts top-tier financial businesses looking for students with up-to-date knowledge and expertise. In the four years since the programme began, companies like HSBC, TATA Capital, CRISIL, GoDigit General Insurance, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC Limited, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, TresVista Financial Services, and others have visited the campus.

FORE attracted 156 top recruiters from a variety of businesses. 156 notable recruiters from various industries to visit the campus in 2020-22, with the maximum earning potential (internationally) of roughly 41 LPA. FORE students had an average earning potential of 14.04 LPA. New recruitment firms for PGDM (FM) include Barclays, Axis Bank, Bank of America, D.E. Shaw Group, Invesco, TATA AIA Life Insurance, CredAble, Acuity Knowledge Partners, IIFL Finance Limited, and others. The increased number of seats means more opportunities for both students and recruiters.

Admissions for the extra seats are planned to begin in the first or second week of July 2022. The institute would also admit students based on their profile and CAT/XAT/GMAT scores.

To know more about the two-year full-time post-graduate diploma in management (Financial Management), visit – https://www.fsm.ac.in/admissions-in-pgdm-financial-management

To know more about the FSM, join FORE School of Management, New Delhi Admissions 2022-24

