MBA Abroad: Top Website for Finding MBA Scholarships for Indian Students

The idea of moving to an altogether different country and continuing your further studies, doing your MBA there, is a prospect of the future that most of us can dream about. It is a goal in our hearts and thoughts, and it might be the most important thing we desire, yet the question remains, “How can I make it a reality?” The idea of affording your MBA abroad is a huge problem, and this is precisely what this article will address. The concept of how to receive a scholarship to finance your MBA abroad is no longer an unattainable ideal.

The unexplained thrill of being accepted into a B school and the prospect of becoming a part of something greater than yourself is bliss. However, the journey to that objective can sometimes be perplexing and complicated. And the only way to ensure that you’re making the proper selection is to thoroughly investigate all of your alternatives and choose a scholarship programme that best matches your needs.

More often than not, you’ll find yourself caught in a pool of which scholarships to apply to and what scholarship programme will work in your best interest So, how do you make the best choice in this scenario? The first step is conducting comprehensive research on your possible MBA programme possibilities. Once you’ve determined your alternatives, you may network with researchers and alumni and seek assistance from them. This is when you enter a competition and have to establish that you are a scholar and the finest match for that programme.

There are various types of scholarships, the broad four being –

Merit-based Scholarship Need-Based Scholarship Internal – External Scholarship Gender-Based Scholarship

These scholarships are designed to glean a diverse range of aspirants from emerging economies and provide financial aid to bright students so that money doesn’t become an obstacle to their growth.

Multiple sites are directed toward various scholarship programs or disparate MBA programs. The following list will aid you in your research in choosing the one that fits right for you.

DAAD Scholarships

This website was started in 2016 to provide international students with detailed guidance for education in Germany. It provides all the information about various universities, admission procedure guidance, choosing your university and a scholarship program, etc. It also includes advice on how your life would look like there and about work and other educational realms there. You can avail any of their different scholarship awards for doctoral/ engineering backgrounds and others available that best suit your targets.

IEFA

IEFA is the top resource for information about international study abroad opportunities and scholarships for students from the US and other countries. You may find the complete lists of scholarships and grants and information on international student loan programmes and other initiatives to encourage study abroad at this website. Their goal is to advance global support for international education by creating and disseminating the largest online collection of information about financial aid for international education and scholarships for international students.

FastWeb

This platform, which houses the largest scholarship database, makes it easier for high school and college students to find scholarships. No more searching for scholarships that you are eligible for. Students who build profiles receive recommendations for specific scholarships on a personalised basis.

Fastweb is available to everyone. They give college-bound kids and their parents helpful information to aid them in navigating the college path, which includes college, graduate school, and careers.

WeMakeScholer.com

This portal aggregates more than 200 MBA Scholarships, Fellowships, and Grants for Indian students, qualifying requirements, approaching deadlines, selection procedure, and application submission process.



This Portal consists of various Scholarship Programs for studies in the field. You can choose the location and then browse as per your requirements.

A few other institute-specific scholarship options for MBA Abroad are:

S.No. Scholarship Name Eligibility Criteria 1 Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarship and Leadership Programme, UK The scholarship will cover 100% of course fees and a grant for living costs (of at least £15,609). 2 The Skoll Scholarship The candidate must have spent at least three years in a social initiative or brought about some beneficial change as an entrepreneur, and they must demonstrate a financial necessity. 3 MIB Trieste School of Management MBA Scholarships, Italy Designed for those interested in pursuing an MBA at the MIB Trieste School of Management. This scholarship is open to graduates, entrepreneurs, and senior managers. The scholarship pays up to 50% of the MBA tuition. 4 INSEAD Eric Sasson MBA’90D Scholarship Designed for anyone interested in doing an MBA at INSEAD Business School in France. the candidate needs to have a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. They should have an excellent academic record as well as relevant work experience. Must be able to demonstrate financial necessity. 5 Global MBA Scholarships for Women-University of London Designed for candidates seeking to study an MBA at the University of London. you need 3 years of work experience within the previous 5 years, an IELTS score of 6.5 or higher, or a TOEFL score of 92 or higher.

The abovementioned are some of the top websites that can help you with screening through the scholarship programs available per your target MBA institutes. The top Business Schools like Harvard, Wharton, Stanford, and London Business School all have their independent Scholarship programs, the information of which is provided extensively on their home pages.

You must do thorough research before applying or opting for one scholarship since many better ones could fulfil your target brackets. It’s a long process but is the one that’s worth it!

