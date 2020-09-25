Latest updates for CAT 2020 New Pattern

With significant changes in the exam pattern of CAT 2020, students and young professional have started to look for expert tips to tackle new challenges posed in the upcoming paper. With a significant change in test duration, a total of 40 minutes have been deducted, allowing students to attempt the paper in only 120 minutes.

This significant change has made young aspirants look for advice and guidance while simultaneously analysing every detail shared by the exam conducting authorities for drawing individual preparation strategy. A few highlights of the CAT 2020 paper have been mentioned herewith.

CAT 2020: Latest Updates on Exam Pattern

The present CAT paper has been revised, and a few important things are added and subtracted. One of the most significant changes has been made regarding the test format for the same. Earlier, the entrance test was conducted for a total of 180 minutes. However, the exam duration has now been reduced by a total of 40 minutes, thus, making it a 120 minutes test. There are a total of 3 sections in the paper, namely, the verbal ability and reading comprehension section, quantitative ability section and the data interpretation & logical reasoning section. For every section, the candidate would be allotted 40 minutes each for solving the questions. As per the revised format, there has been no change in the sectional divisions or durations. Moreover, there has been no change in the number of questions as well. It is estimated that more updates will be provided by 20th September 2020. The test has been scheduled for 29th November 2020. The test was initially planned to be conducted in two shifts, one in the afternoon and the other in the noon. However, as per the revised guidelines, the test will now be conducted in three sessions throughout the day. The exam conducting authorities will be sharing a tutorial for aspirants for a better understanding of the updated test format along with other important tips and guidelines. The authorities are likely to release updates in the month of October 2020.

CAT 2020: Examination Pattern and a few more details

The change in test format for CAT 2020 was sudden move since the guidelines had been issued previously in the month of July stating all the details and guidelines for the same.

Changes in the CAT 2020 was earlier made in 2013 wherein the time duration was reduced close to 2 hours from 140 minutes.

Amidst the spread of the pandemic and necessary guidelines for following safety protocols, the exam conducting authorities have therefore decided to conduct the test in a total of three shifts. Earlier, the test was conducted in two shifts, one in the afternoon and the other one in the noon.

The changes in test format were shared with the students and other professionals after significant changes made in the format for SNAP 2020 exam. The SNAP 2020 examination will now be of 1 hour. Earlier it was conducted for 2 hours.

Apart from the shift in time duration, there has been no particular update shared by the authorities regarding the number of questions asked in the exam or the overall exam pattern.

It is estimated that since the time duration has been reduced, there is likely to be a reduction in the total number of questions asked in the paper, thus impacting the highest achievable scores.

CAT 2020: Impact of the new changes

The sudden change in format will be pushing coaching centres and teachers to modify their teaching methods while adapting to the latest paper pattern. The mock test series and other practise papers need to make as per the latest pattern shared by the test conducting body.

Aspirants must not panic and deal with the sudden changes accordingly. Analysing the test format and drawing a preparation strategy according is one of the key steps in scoring high digits in the CAT 2021 examination.

Moreover, the aspirant must be well aware of the section to opt for first and must be able to divide and manage the time accordingly.

Time management and assortment are other key steps in scoring desirable results in the paper. However, one must release that the changes in format have not been made for an individual; rather, every student will face the challenges served by the test format this year.

The aspirant has 2.5 months for preparation, and this time must be utilised carefully. Adapting to the latest pattern and practise latest mock test series could be helpful and would make the candidates familiar with the paper pattern.

Registered aspirants are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates on the test paper along with necessary guidelines and preparation tips for the same.

Mock tests series will also be made available for the candidates accordingly. More details will be shared once the official authorities issue fresh updates.

