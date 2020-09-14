Latest Updates on XAT 2021- Know all about Exam Dates, Registration Process and a lot more 

In the latest exam update, XAT conducting authorities have released several updates for XAT 2021. Aspirants willing to apply for the exam must pay key importance to test guidelines, examination schedule and much more.

Here is a glimpse at all the essential examination details like test paper analysis, preparation tips, alumni network and support, latest schedule, registration process and much more.

XAT 2021 Examination Schedule and Updates

As per the guidelines issued by the XAT conducting authorities, the test is scheduled to be conducted on 3rd January for the registered candidates from different corners of the country. The test is likely to be scheduled from 9.30 in the morning till 12.30 in the noon.

The registration window for the exam is also to be opened from 12th September 2020. As per the guidelines issued, the last date for applying for the test is 30th November 2020.

Essential documents like academic proofs, Aadhaar details, etc. along with scanned copies of photograph and signature must be kept handy while filling out the application form.

Post the registration process; the candidate would be required to download their admit card a few weeks before the D-day. The link for downloading admit card will be generated on the official website.

The application process will be complete after the payment of the application fee. The fee for the exam is Rs. 1750. However, candidates applying for XLRI programme are required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 300.

Apart from XAT, aspirants also take the annually conducted CAT exam for admission into management programmes.

Therefore, it is evident that the aspirants will only be provided a month between CAT 2020 and XAT 2021 examination.Here is a glimpse at all the important schedules released for XAT 2021

S No XAT 2021 Activities Schedule 1 Final XAT Examination 3 rd January, 2021 2 XAT Timings 9.30 am to 12.30 pm 3 Opening of Registration Window 12 th September 2020 4 Closure of Registration Window 30 th November 2020 5 Release of Admit Card 20 th December, 2020 onwards

Know how to Register for XAT 2021

To register for the XAT 2021 examination, the aspirants are advised to go through the following steps:

Step 1: The registration link would be generated on the official website. The aspirant would first be required to fill the registration form and then would be directed towards the application form window.

Step 2: During the registration process, the candidate would be required to fill in essential and authentic information like candidate’s name, parent’s name, address, email, contact details, etc. All the information mentioned in the registration form must be spelt correctly.

Step 3: After filling the registration form, the aspirant would be allotted individual credentials including, a password and login-id.

Step 4: After the registration process, the aspirant would be directed towards the application form window. Here, important information like certificates, mark sheets, academic work, scanned copies of photograph and signature, etc. would be required. The documents submitted must be authentic and the information mentioned must be correct in all respect. No information would be altered once submitted. At this step, the candidate must also choose the programme preference. If aspirant wishes to apply for XLRI programmes, then he/she can apply for it.

Step 5: The aspirant would also be required to submit the XAT Test City preference. Aspirant would be required to select 2 city preferences. The aspirants are advised to select cities closest to the area of residence.

Step 6: After checking all the information, the information must be submitted. Now, the next step is to make the fee payment. Aspirant can pay the fee through different payment modes mentioned on the site.

Step 7: The final application form must be downloaded for future reference.

XAT 2021 FAQs

Which institutes accept XAT scores?

Some of the institutions accepting XAT scores are XLRI Delhi, IMT Ghaziabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB, SPJIMR, MICA, etc. among others. The aspirants can check more institutions accepting XAT scores on the official website.

Is the internship considered work experience? Is work experience before graduation counted?

The internship is not considered work experience. Work done after post-graduation will be counted as work experience.

Does XAT require an aggregate of best 5 subjects or all subjects for CBSE/SSC mark sheet?

The aspirant must calculate the aggregate of all the subjects in the CBSE/SSC mark sheet.

After submitting the application form, can one make any correction or changes in the information mentioned?

No information would be altered in the application form after the final submission. Therefore, the aspirants must thoroughly read the guidelines before filling out the application form.

When will the XAT 2021 result be declared?

For XAT 2021, the results are likely to be declared in the second half of January.

What are the eligibility criteria for XAT 2021?

The aspirants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution. Students in final year can also apply for the test. Indian aspirants can apply for XAT, whereas NRI and foreign candidates can take admission through GMAT.

