Latest update on TS ICET 2020

Amidst several examinations and admission updates, the Kakatiya University has extended the last date for registration for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2020 (TS ICET).

The authorities have confirmed the updated schedule for the same on their official website, thus, allowing students from across the country to register for the TS ICET 2020 till 20th September 2020.

The registration window for TS ICET 2020 has been opened for students who failed to register due to unexpected circumstances.

However, a late fee would be applicable. Amidst the global pandemic and its aftermath, students from different sections of the country were deprived of equal chances for registering for the TS ICET 2020 due to unforeseen challenges.

Therefore, the authorities have decided to extend the date for registration as a step towards providing solutions to students during tough times like these.

TS ICET 2020 Entrance test schedule

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2020) entrance examination has been scheduled from 30th September to 1st October 2020.

The entrance test is conducted for courses and programmes like MBA and MCA for hundreds of students seeking admission in colleges and universities accepting the TS ICET scores.

Here is a glimpse at certain important dates and schedules about the registration process for TS ICET 2020. Aspirants are advised to mark their calendars and be prepared with the requirements for registration.

S No TS ICET Registration Process Scheduled date 1 Opening of the registration window 9 th March 2020 2 Closure of registration window without late fee 20 th September 2020 3 Closure of registration window with late fee of Rs 1000 20 th September 2020

The registration schedule indicates that it would be advisable to the students that early registration would be better.

Know how to fill the registration form for TS ICET 2020

Before filling out the application form, the aspirant must keep necessary items like document proofs, photographs, signature, etc. handy. A good internet connection, along with a suitable electronic device, would be required for filling out the application form.

Moreover, the aspirants are also advised to arrange for a suitable payment method beforehand. A few steps for filling out the application form are mentioned herewith.

Step 1: – Filling the Application Form for TS ICET 2020.

Step 2: – Payment of the application fees

Step 3: – Printing of application form

The link for filling the application form has been generated on the official website, i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. Aspirants can access the website from their respective websites.

The aspirants would initially be required to make the application form payment. The candidates can select from any of the payment modes mentioned for making the due payment.

After making the due payment, the aspirant would receive a receipt for the same. The receipt would indicate the transaction id. The candidates must note down the transaction id for future reference.

Now, the candidates would be directed towards the application form window. The application form would be displayed on computer screens. Here, the candidate would be asked to fill in important authentic information related to academic qualifications, identity proofs, etc. the aspirant would also be required to upload scanned copies of photographs and signature. It is advised that the candidate must thoroughly go through the guidelines for filling out the application form before filling out one. In the case of misinformation or discrepancy, the application form would be rejected.

After providing the necessary information, the aspirant can submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Know all about the application form fee along with other necessary information

The application fee would vary from one category to another. Therefore, the aspirant must provide essential documents related to their categories after providing the due payment for the application form.

The application fee details and payment modes are also mentioned in the guidelines issued by the examination conducting authorities. Hence, thoroughly going through the guidelines and requirements would help the aspirants in filling out the application form without much hustle.

The application fee as per different categories is mentioned herewith.

S No Categories Application fee 1 SC and ST Candidates Rs 450 2 General candidates Rs 650 3 OBC and other categories Rs 650

After submitting the application fee, the students would not be able to get the duly made payment refunded or transferred. Therefore, the candidates must re-check every detail mentioned in the application form.

Moreover, the candidates would also not be able to make changes in their application form after submitting date. The authorities do not allow the aspirants to alter the information after submitting the registration form.

