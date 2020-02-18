LBSIM PGDM Admission 2020-Application Form available

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Delhi offers a PGDM course in General, Finance and Research and Business Analytics, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management. The programme is spread over the course of two years and the total intake capacity for these programmes is 360 students only.

Besides these two-year courses, the college also facilitates a PGDM Executive programme which is spread over the course of 15-months and is full time. This course is meant only for professionals who have work experience and industry exposure for over 5 years right after graduating.

Another course is the PGDM part time course which spreads over 3 years and is meant for people who have work experience and industry exposure of 2 years and above.

Application Criteria

The candidates who are interested to apply for this course must be holding a bachelor’s degree and should be having at least a 50% or an equivalent CGPA, from any of the universities that are incorporated by the act of the Centre or the State Legislature in India or any other educational institutions which is established under a Parliamentary act or given the status of a university under the third section of the University Grants Commission passed in 1956, or should be possessing a qualification equivalent recognition under the Human Resource and Development ministry, Government of India.

The bachelor’s degree that is obtained by the candidate must be entailing a minimum of three years of education after the completion of their higher secondary schooling (10+2), or an equivalent to that.

Candidates who are appearing for their final examination of their bachelor’s degree or examination or of an equivalent qualification may apply too.

These candidates then have to initiate a certification from the Head or the Principal of the Department or Registrar or Director of the institution or University which certifies that the candidate has acquired 50% or equivalent marks or equivalent on the basis of the latest available marks or grades.

The last date for submitting this mark sheet and certificate is on December 15th in the year 2020. Candidates who fail to do so will get their provisional admission cancelled immediately.

Interview centres

The final round for selection usually takes place in most of the major metropolitan cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Candidates must state their preferred city for the selection process during the time of registering themselves.

Selection procedure

After the entire admission process, candidates who clear the Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test round are then sent offers for their final admission. This generally happens within the months of April or May.

The offer for admission is given to candidates on the basis of a composite score in the CAT or GMAT score, their past work experience, their academic performance and their performance is the Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test round.

