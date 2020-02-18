Courses offered by Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) Delhi

The candidates who are interested to apply for this course must be holding a bachelor’s degree and should be having at least a 50% or an equivalent CGPA, from any of the universities that are incorporated by the act of the Centre or the State Legislature in India or any other educational institutions which is established under a Parliamentary act or given the status of a university under the third section of the University Grants Commission passed in 1956, or should be possessing a qualification equivalent recognition under the Human Resource and Development ministry, Government of India.

The bachelor’s degree that is obtained by the candidate must be entailing a minimum of three years of education after the completion of their higher secondary schooling (10+2), or an equivalent to that.

Candidates who are appearing for their final examination of their bachelor’s degree or examination or of an equivalent qualification may apply too.

These candidates then have to initiate a certification from the Head or the Principal of the Department or Registrar or Director of the institution or University which certifies that the candidate has acquired 50% or equivalent marks or equivalent on the basis of the latest available marks or grades.

The last date for submitting this mark sheet and certificate is on December 15th in the year 2020. Candidates who fail to do so will get their provisional admission cancelled immediately.

The institution is recognized by the AICTE or All India Council of Technical Education and its flagship two year course is equivalent to an MBA degree. The PGDM General and PGDM Finance is authorized by the National Board of Accreditation or the NBA

Courses offered by Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (General): This is a full time two-year PGDM course which is designed for pupils who want to make their mark in the corporate sector by becoming global leaders who have a broader approach. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance): This is a full time two-year PGDM course provides students with a comprehensive knowledge of the management of finance by virtue of which they can develop problem-solving and analytical skills for overcoming challenges in a corporate world. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Research and Business Analytics): This PGDM course laid over 2 years offers the students a complete guidance to research and analysis and helping them implement the techniques, concepts and apply them to real time situations. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Logistics and Supply Chain Management): The two year PGDM course gives an in-depth adeptness for meeting the ever growing demand of managing logistics and supply chain in this changing scenario of business. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Executive): This is a 15 month full time PGDM course for all those professionals with over 5 years of work experience who wish to give a new edge to their career in general managerial roles. Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Part-Time): This course is for 27 months and is a weekend program for people with 3 years of work experience right after graduation who want to rise up to an upper level of management.

