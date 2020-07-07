Know all about XIME (Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi) 

The Xavier Institute of management and entrepreneurship is one of the most top-notch universities for prominent management candidates. The institutes have achieved the title of a reputed organisation for providing exceptional exposure and learning experience to the students.

Moreover, the institutes follow the principles of academic excellence and help students develop the key skills for upcoming future challenges and opportunities.

The institute has successfully established three centres located in popular cities of India- Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi. The XIME campus and academic learning process are boosted by the exposure provided by the surrounding location and well-established corporate sectors.

The first campus was developed in the year 1991 in Bangalore. However, successive centres were developed at Chennai and Kochi in the year 2017 and 2012, respectively.

With a well-developed curriculum system and learning exposure, the institute is well-known for polishing the extracurricular skills of the students. Therefore, the campus is equipped with facilities for sport and athletic activities, gyms, laboratories, and other areas.

With an excellent infrastructure presence and accommodation facility, the institute is preferred by hundreds of passionate students and management course lovers.

The well-experienced and trained faculty presence ensures that the learning process follows a smooth flow of knowledge to eminent students. This ensures the investment made by hundreds of students deliver desired results post the completion of course.

XIME has gained momentum due to the excellent academic exposure. The three centres are accredited by the NBA and offer prominent postgraduate and PhD courses. The PGDM courses offered by the institute are approved by the AICTE.

A glimpse at the Courses offered

The XIME institutes offer several notable post-graduations as well as doctorate courses. Moreover, several new programs are also introduced to the campuses. The course fee structure varies accordingly. Moreover, different courses possess an individual eligibility criterion.

The XIME Bangalore institute offers two prominent courses. These courses are well-known as the post-graduate diploma program in management or the PGDM and the post-graduation in construction management or the PGCM. Both of these eminent courses follow different eligibility guidelines.

The XIME Kochi campus follows a similar program structure. However, it does not offer a PGCM program to aspirants. The seat availability of the PGDM program is of two years with a tri semester plan. The course is open for candidates with a minimum percentile of 50 per cent.

The XIME Chennai is a relatively newer institute and has a limited number of programs and seat availability. The institute offers only a PGDM program for enrolling aspirants. However, the eligibility criteria remain similar.

The three campuses accept students with an effective exam score achieved in national examinations like CAT, MAT, XAT and GMAT, ATMA. The accepting percentage for every campus varies according to the seat availability, the course offered and several other factors.

Admission procedure

The admission to any of the XIME institutes is made based on several national entrance exams. The score achieved in these entrance exams must match the cut-off released by these institutions. This procedure is followed by a group discussion session and a personal interview later.

The national entrance examinations conducted in the name of CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, ATMA and GMAT are given to obtain the percentile accepted in XIME institutes. These examinations are conducted across the nation every year. The shortlisted candidates are called for further interview and discussion sessions.

The entrance exam percentile or score achieved does not make a candidate fit in all the three campuses. This is because different XIME institutes release a different cut-off list.

Comparatively the XIEM Bangalore campus accepts a higher percentile score followed by Kochi campus and then the Chennai campus. However, this is subjected to change as per the different prevailing factors.

Placement opportunities

The courses offered by the XIME institutes come with a heavy price tag. The fee structure is not afforded by many prospective candidates, and therefore it is considered to be a massive investment act.

To achieve the desired results, the institute promises exceptional placement opportunities for the students. Before that, the candidates are made fit for the real corporate world with the required skill sets and abilities. Prominent exposure of the corporate sectors and the specialised area is done via workshops, internship, training session and other strategic plans.

However, the placement reports as per the 2019 data indicate that XIME Bangalore received a total of 94.12 percent placement rate. However, the average CTC 2019 (LPA) data revealed that the Bangalore centres received the highest positive placement rates followed by the Kochi and Chennai campuses.

The final placements are usually conducted in December every year. However, there might be a shift in the schedule due to the prevailing health crisis in the country and the restriction on the opening of colleges and schools.

Fee structure

The fee structure at XIME institute varies according to the campus chosen and the course applied to. XIME offers a diverse cultural view of the world and polishes the abilities to modify the business world through top-notch approaches.

MBA is considered to be an investment due to the heavy fee structure it comes with. Therefore, the institute makes sure that the necessary skills and subjects are taught to make a candidate fit for future possibilities.

At XIME Bangalore a two-year full time course costs around 10 lakhs whereas the same PGDM course at the Kochi centre costs around 7.5 lakhs. The Chennai campus follows a fee structure similar to the Kochi institute. The PGCM course is offered only at the Bangalore campus and follows a separate fee structure.

XIME is well-known as the domain of knowledge with excellent practical knowledge of diverse sectors. It has transformed the lives of numerous students and has gained the title of an eminent Indian institution.

The promising results and rigorous academic opportunities have opened the pathways to multiple future opportunities. A candidate gets resources to polish his or her soft skills as well. Therefore, opting for this notable institute world opens the pathways of golden achievements.

To summarise, here is a comparison made between XIME Bangalore, XIME Kochi and XIME Chennai. certain parameters are discussed below.

Comparative parameters XIME Bangalore XIME Kochi XIME Chennai Year of establishment 1991 2011 2017 Location The centre is located in the Electronic city of Bengaluru, Karnataka The centre is located at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala the centre is located at the Oragadam Industrial Corridor, Alagoor, Tamil Nadu Fee Structure The fee is higher than the rest of the campus. however there have been news updates about standardization of fees across the campuses A two year PGDM course cost around 7.5 lacs. which is lesser than the Bangalore campus Follows a fee structure similar to the Kochi XIME centre Percentage of students placed 94.12 percent 93 percent 100 percent Average placement packages An average salary package of Rs. 7.04 lacs per annum was offered, as per the 2019 reports As per the 2019 reports, an average salary package of Rs. 6. 29 lacs per annum was offered to the students. An average salary package of Rs. 6.24 lacs per annum was offered. The placements have been centralized and take place at the Bangalore campus. Highest placement packages The highest package was upto Rs. 11 lacs per annum The highest placement package was for Rs. 11.5 lacs per annum A highest salary package of 10 lacs per annum was offered. Total number of seats The PGDM course has a total of 180 seats 120 seats for PGDM course 120 seats for PGDM course

