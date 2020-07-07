MET vs NLDIMSR vs Chetana’s – Which is the better choice?

Studying in Mumbai has its perks but doing a business management degree in India’s financial capital tops it all. This is the land of big corporates. You not only get to do your internships/projects here, but also stand a good chance of getting placed in one of the big conglomerates in Mumbai.

Anyone pursuing a Management programme must weigh in some parameters before settling for an institution. The points we discuss here should help you shortlist the institute and further narrow down the selection of the college you decide to enrol in.

Here, we cover three colleges in Mumbai:

1. MET

Mumbai Educational Trust, also known as MET League of Colleges or MET Mumbai

2. NLDIMSR

N.L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research

3. CIMR and CRKIMR

Chetana’s Institute of Management Research

The courses:

Masters in Management Studies or MMS – admission through the Common Entrance Test or CET CAP conducted by Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra.

Professional Management Education Program, aka PGDM, admission through various entrance tests like the CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, or GMAT.

What are the programmes on the table?

MET offers full-time and part-time degrees in areas including management, Insurance, IT Mass Media (Advertising, Entertainment, Journalism, PR, Digital Marketing), Pharmacy etc.

MET’s MMS programme includes case studies, live-projects, role-plays, paper presentations, discussions, and brainstorming exercises to sharpen their thinking. The programme is covered in four semesters spread over two academic years. The fundamentals of management are taught in the first year, while a specialisation in a discipline like Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resources or Systems is taught in the second year.

Their PGDM (e-Business) programme aids professionals in meeting the needs of the Indian Industry. Students can choose a specific industry, have an edge over other MBAs and receive corporate preference. PGDM (e-Business) at MET draws its strength and character from this iconic lineage of MBA program interwoven with new age technological inputs to empower professionals with know-how in today’s digital business framework, justifying the program name. Since the world and Indian environment are continuously changing; business and society are changing along. Hence PGDM at MET is being continuously updated to meet its original purpose of providing trained managers well versed with the latest management techniques to the Corporate World. They also have specialised modules like Digital Business, Design Thinking, Real Estate etc to better equip the budding MBAs.

MET also offers PG programme called ‘eMBA’ is available with specialisation in Marketing, Finance, and HR. You can also pursue eMBA-Insurance or uMBA (Universal MBA). The 2-year full-time campus based programme empowers students to surpass industry standards. Senior professionals deliver specially designed participatory modules as ‘electives’. This encourages application-based learning, and is aimed at creating resourcefulness and enhancing networking skills. Industry linkage is strengthened, involving the students in live projects from the industry as well as summer placements, by facilitating their crossing the corporate threshold.

NLDIMSR offers Marketing, Finance and HR streams in their PGDM and MMS programmes. Their two-year program encompasses a plethora of activities on team building, leadership, personality development, interpersonal skills and self-defence fine tunes and gears up the students in the direction of becoming successful business leaders and entrepreneurs.

CIMR offers PGDM (General) with specialization in the areas of Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations & Logistics, Supply Chain Management; PGDM (Marketing) and PGDM (Retail). In the MMS (CRKIMR) programme they have Marketing, Finance, Systems, Human Resource & Operations.

What is the fee structure?

MMS PGDM eMBA MET 4,00,000 4,05,000 p.a. 2,88,000 p.a. NLDIMSR 65,000 p.a. 4,65,000 p.a. – CIMR 1,81,866 3,85,000 p.a. –

How about pedagogy?

MET uses interactive methods to deliver case studies, management games, role plays, workshops, videos, networking, seminars and more, in order to offer a plethora of experiential learnings. This is further strengthened by eight weeks of Summer Internship, Live Projects and Industry Threshold Program in the fourth semester, leading to placements.

The faculty here are well-experienced and have themselves studied in prestigious institutes. They do not hesitate to attend students’ queries at any time.

NLDIMSR has set up Mumbai’s ﬁrst Bloomberg Finance Lab with 12 Bloomberg Terminals. They have experienced faculty who take pride in guiding their students. One can have a quick grasp on all the basic concepts of finance as well as marketing. Faculty members for core finance subjects are excellent as they teach with dedication. One can approach any faculty at any time to clear their doubts.

CIMR boasts of dedicated faculty who have been inspirational and helpful to students. Their students have given proud testimonials of the ever helpful and highly supportive professors.

How is the placement?

MET has a centralised Placement Cell that shapes the students to meet the challenges of the corporate world by developing their capabilities to face the complexities of business worldwide. It attracts big conglomerates who visit the campus every year offering diverse portfolios. MET alumni are mostly placed all over the world, working in a wide range of industries from IT giants like Google to real estate, from pharma and life-sciences to automobile sector, banking and NBFCs, rating agencies, ad agencies, and FMCGs to name a few. MET alumni are well placed in various companies like CRISIL, Edelweiss, Colgate-Palmolive, The Times Group, Godrej, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Morning Star, Tata Motors Insurance, and many more. Some students have been offered packages as high as 15.5 lakhs p.a. A few graduates have chosen to join their family business or launch start-ups to embrace entrepreneurship and are extremely successful at it.

NLDIMSR has had 100% placements. They have had many reputed companies that recruit from here – Axis Bank, Edelweiss Capital, Worldwide, Capgemini, Aditya Birla Money, Reliance Capital, CitiCorp, Crisil, and HDFC Bank. The average package offered for the final placements is Rs. 6.5 LPA, and the highest is 24 lakhs.

Over 100 companies participate in CIMR’s recruitments. CIMR students have been placed in companies like ICICI Bank, Indiabulls, Coca Cola, Godrej, Capgemini, Voltas, etc. Packages range between 6 to 10 lakhs, with an average of 5 lakhs.

What is the campus like?

MET Mumbai is located in the most happening prime area of Mumbai Bandra. MET has a wi-fi campus with state-of-the-art AC classrooms. In addition, they have E-enabled libraries; fully loaded information and technology centres with wi-fi connectivity; conference rooms equipped with the latest audio-visual facilities and learning aids to create a quasi-corporate ambience; a hi-tech convention centre for seminars and management workshops; recreation areas to unwind.

NLDIMSR campus is spread over 23 Acres. Additional campus facilities such as the Bloomberg Lab, Academic Zone, Canteen, Computer Lab, Library, and WiFi are also available.

CIMR has fully air-conditioned classrooms equipped with audio-visual aids and Wi-fi facilities, a well-equipped hi-tech library. It boasts of an excellent IT infrastructure, equipped with state-of-the-art networking peripherals.

The following table lists marks for some of the parameters in brackets. Each one is scored out of 5. The college that totals the highest return on investment (ROI) should speak for itself.

Infrastructure Recruiters Package Plus ROI MET 5 5 4 Placement & Location 4 NLDIMSR 4 4 4 Global exposure 4 Chetana’s 3 3 2 Faculty 3

How do we narrow down the choice of college?

Now that you have some details about all the three colleges, you should be in a position to decide which B School best suits your requirements.

