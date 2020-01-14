UP Board Result 2020 to be Out in April 3rd Week on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2020

Students who appeared in the UP Board must know that the board is preparing to declare the result of UP Board Examination in the third week of April. The evaluation work for this examination will be completed in ten days. Secretary UP Board, Neena Srivastava, has asked all district schools inspectors to propose more than one or two for two-fold evaluation centres so that copies can be checked quickly.

Deputy Chief Minister and Secondary Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma had instructed the Board Secretary in the video conferencing on conducted on 27th November 2019 and 27th December 2019 to complete the assessment work in a short time. The assessment was conducted at 231 centres between 08th March 2019 and 25th March 2019 last year. The high school and intermediate answer books were evaluated by 79,064 and 45,808 examiners respectively. This time, copies have to be tested within 10 days.

The Board Secretary has directed all the DIOS to make a proposal for evaluation centres to the concerned regional offices by 20th January 2020. The evaluation work will be conducted in a supervised manner with CCTV cameras. The official website to get more details is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

According to the reports, there are around 27,405 school students who will take the board exam. There are 30,25,442 candidates in high school and 25,86,247 students in intermediate

The admit cards of 10th and 12th standard candidates for the UP-Board Examination 2020 will be sent to schools by 31st January 2020. The board will provide the admit cards, attendance sheets, examination centre wise roll etc., to the district school inspectors by 25th January 2020. Which will be sent to the schools by 31st January 2020. After this, in the first week of February, students will get admit cards.

The UP Board 2020 examinations will start from 18th February 2020. High school examinations will continue for 12 days and the intermediate exams for 15 days. Copies will be evaluated in just ten days from 15th March to 25th March 2020.

