GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Details on Walk-In for 22 Senior Resident & CMO Posts on gmch.gov.in

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

Government Medical College Chandigarh (GMCH) is looking for candidates to hire for Senior Resident and CMO Post. The college has scheduled the walk-in-interview on 15th January 2020. Candidates must visit the GMCH website for more details on the recruitment process.

Candidates would get selected on their performance in the interview as scheduled by GMCH. Candidates who will get selected will be eligible to receive Rs 67700 as per minimum pay 1st cell of level 11

Vacancy Details:

Candidates who are interested can note the following vacancy details released by GMCH:

There are 19 posts for Senior Resident

There are 3 posts for Central Casualty Services

The site to get more details on the GMCH recruitment is https://gmch.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

It is compulsion for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by GMCH. They are as follows:

It is necessary that the candidate must have a post graduate medical degree that is M.D./M.S./D.M./ M.Ch./DNB or equivalent in the concerned speciality from any recognized university for the post of Senior Resident

For the post of Central Casualty Services, it is mandatory to have a postgraduate medical degree – MD hospital Administration / MD General Medicine from any recognized university.

The age limit for the GMCH Chandigarh recruitment 2020 is 37 years and also there is an age relaxation for all the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

Application procedure:

Candidates interested in working with Government Medical College Chandigarh (GMCH) can attend the walk-in interview. The interview is scheduled on 15th January 2020 at Director Principal (Room No. 210), Level – 2, Block-B (Hospital Building), GMCH, Chandigarh.

It is recommended that the students must bring the necessary documents along with them on interview process. The documents include valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, License, Passport or voter ID card and other educational and experience certificates for the verification purposes.

