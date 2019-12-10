HQ Southern Command Pune Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 920 Vacancies for Group C LDC, Steno and Other Posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The Southern Command is a formation of the Indian army that has been a part of it since long before the independence.

The Southern Command comprises of a lieutenant general and other army men in various ranks. Currently, the headquarters (HQ) of the Southern Cantonment is in Pune. Any recruitment in the southern command is carried out through the headquarters.

The HQ Southern Command recently announced a new recruitment drive. Several vacancies were notified by it, which are for Group C posts. Interested candidates should definitely go through the details of the recruitment as it is a great opportunity.

This recruitment drive will be conducted in various ordnance units of the southern command. These locations include –

Pulgaon

Pune

Ahmedabad

Jodhpur

Secunderabad

Jaisalmer

Jassai

Babina

Saugar

Bhuj

Mumbai

Nasirabad

Jhansi

Chennai

There are a total of 920 vacancies for these Group C posts. The vacancy details for the given posts are as follows –

Tradesman Mate – 561 vacancies

Material Assistant -11 vacancies

Lower Division Clerk – 110 vacancies

Fireman – 61 vacancies

Cook – 5 vacancies

Stenographer Grade 2 – 2 vacancies

Safaiwala – 26 vacancies

Messenger – 14 vacancies

Washer man – 2 vacancies

Gardener – 1 vacancy

Female Searcher – 4 vacancies

Armourer – 2 vacancies

Tele Operator – 2 vacancies

CMD (OG) – 2 vacancies

Saddler – 1 vacancy

Fitter – 1 vacancy

Vender – 3 vacancies

Barber – 1 vacancy

Tin and Copper Smith – 1 vacancy

Vehicle Machine – 1 vacancy

Tailor – 1 vacancy

Painter and Decorator – 1 vacancy

Carpenter and Joiner – 3 vacancies

Electrician – 2 vacancies

It has been notified that the online application for recruitment for these posts will begin 5 days from the publication of the recruitment notification in the Employment Newspaper.

It has also been confirmed that the application will be closed within 21 days from the starting date of the application. Thus, candidates interested in applying must regularly check the details on the online website.

The online application can be made by the candidates through the official website of the Southern Command. Here are the steps they must follow, when the application process opens up –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Southern Command, which is http://aocrecruitment.gov.in/

Step-2 : Click on the Online Application tab on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the application of the given posts.

Step-4 : Fill in the details of the application form.

Step-5 : Complete other necessary steps like uploading the documents or payment of application fees.

Step-6 : Submit the application form.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the application form for future references.

Candidates must make sure that they go through the eligibility criteria and other details about the recruitment process before making their application. They must also keep a regular check on the official website of HQ Southern Command to check out the application forms.

HQ Southern Command Pune Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 920 Vacancies for Group C LDC, Steno and Other Posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More