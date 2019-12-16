Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 486 High School Assistant, Peon and other posts at keralapsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

Candidates interested in the posts of High School Assistant, Peon/Watchman & Other Posts are invited by the Kerala Public Service Commission to apply for the posts.

There are a total of 486 vacancies available for the posts. In this, there are posts like Assistant Surgeon/Casualty Medical Officer, Range Forest Officer, Junior Instructor, Draftsman/ Overseer, Overseer Grade III, Labor Welfare Officer, Draughtsman Civil(Gr. II)/ Overseer Civil (Gr. II), Painter, Electrician, Assistant Manager, Seaman, etc.

The last date to apply for the post end with this year itself that is by 15th January 2020, candidates should successfully apply for the mentioned posts. Before applying candidates should make sure that they are eligible for the post.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualifications for the post of various jobs are different, and most of them require graduation in the related field that they are going to take upon.

2. For example, Educational Qualifications for Assistant Professor in Statistics post: The candidate should be a graduate with a masters degree with a bare minimum of 55%.

3. Every post has a different preference and candidates should apply according to the post they want to get.

The candidates have to apply for the posts that they are fit for, and then further instructions will be given once the application is submitted. Applications were released on 11th of December 2019.

The age limit for applying to different posts for medical students and studies, the age varies between 18 years to 39 years which varies too for other posts. For collegiate education, it varies between 21 years of age to 49 years of age, depending on different posts.

For health service, the age limit is from 18 to 42 years. There is no age limit for Indian system of medicine. For industrial training department, the age limit is 19 to 44 years of age. For the women and child development department, the age limit is 50 years. For the department of Kerala state water transport, the age limit is 18 to 36 years. Similarly, there are different age limits for different departments.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website to apply for the posts given above?

Answer: The official website is of Kerala Public Service Commission, and the site address is https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/.

Question: What is the last date of application to the posts of Kerala Public Service commission?

Answer: The last date for the application to the posts of Kerala Public Service commission is 15th January 2020.

Question: What kind of job is this?

Answer: The jobs come under the jobs of state government.

Question: How many posts are vacant?

Answer: 486 posts are vacant in total.

