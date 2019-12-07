Indian Army Recruitment 2020: Apply for Soldier Post at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates and Selection Process

Indian Army has released a notification inviting the eligible candidates for various posts in the Indian Army. The filling up of the application forms has started from December 6th, 2019 and the last date for the registration is 19th January 2020.

As per the latest notification, there will be an army recruitment rally for the candidates from the district of Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Lakhisara, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas and Sheikhpura at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (BMP-3), Bodhgaya, Gaya.

The recruitment rally will be held on the above-mentioned address from 4th February 2020 to 18 February 2020.

The interested candidates can visit the website, joinindianarmy.nic.in and start with the application process.

IMPORTANT DATES:

The application process has started from December 6th 2019

The last date for filling up the application form is 19th January 2020

The admit cards will be issued from 21st January 2020 to 31st January 2020

The Indian Army rally dates are scheduled on from 4th February 2020 to 18th February 2020

VACANCY

The Indian Army is conducting the recruitment process in order to fill up the following vacancies:

Soldier General Duty (All Arms) Soldier Technical Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary Soldier Clerk/ Store-Keeper Technical (All Arms) Soldier Tradesman

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination through Common Entrance Examination

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Soldier General Duty (All Arms): The candidates should be 10th passed with an aggregate of 45% marks and 33% in each subject

Soldier Technical: The candidates should be 12th Pass in Science (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English) with an aggregate of 50% and 40% in each subject

Soldier Nursing Assistant/ Nursing Assistant Veterinary: The candidates should be 12th pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with an aggregate of 50% and 40% in each subject. The candidates with a B.Sc. degree with the equivalent subjects in Class 12 can also apply

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms): The candidates should be 12th passed in any stream with an aggregate of 60% marks in total and 50% in each subject

Soldier Tradesman: The candidates should be 10th passed with 33% in each subject while for housekeeper and mess keeper the candidates should at least be 8th passed with a minimum of 33% in each subject

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Indian Army Recruitment 2020

Question: What is the official website for the application process?

Answer: The candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in for the application process

Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form?

Answer: The last date for filling up the application form is 19th January 2020

Question: Is the application form available offline?

Answer: No, it is available online

Question: What is the selection procedure?

Answer: It will be through Common Entrance Examination

