Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply for Officer (Scale- I) Posts Before 18th January at karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2020

There is the latest notification by the Karnataka Bank, and it is about the recruitment process of the Officer (Scale- I) posts. So, the interested applicants can visit the online website and fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website. Also, the candidates should make sure they complete the application process within the last date, i.e. 18th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The commencement of the filling up the application form is started from 8th January 2020

The last date to fill up the application form is 18th January 2020

The date of the examination is 16th February 2020

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the post of Officer (Scale-I), the age limit is 28 years as on 01-01-2020. Also, candidates should make sure that they must have been born on or after 02-01-1992.

There is an age relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates must have a Post-Graduation degree in any discipline, and the degree should be recognized from any UGC recognized University/ Institute.

Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/One-year Executive-MBA) the candidates should be a Post-Graduate as on 01-01-2020.

Also, the candidates who are awaiting results or pursuing post-graduation are not eligible to apply

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected based on an online test which is tentatively scheduled to be held at Bengaluru, Dharwad-Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Centers on the 16th of February 2020

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.69,000/- per month

APPLICATION FEE

For candidates belonging to UR category, the application fee is Rs 600/- plus applicable GST

For candidates belonging to SC/ ST category, the application fee is Rs 500/-

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates must log on to the Official Website, i.e. karnatakabank.com

They will then have to go to the Career Page & click on the link from home page

After clicking on this link, they will have to enter the details in order to register themselves

After successfully registering themselves, the candidates can then duly fill-up the application form

After filling the form, they can then click on the submit button to apply for the Karnataka Bank Recruitment

FAQs:-

1. When is the application process of Karnataka Bank recruitment 2020 starting?

As per the latest notification, the application process has started from 8th January 2020.

2. When is the last date for submitting the application form for the Karnataka Bank recruitment 2020?

The last date of submission is 18th January 2020

3. What is the selection process of the Karnataka Bank recruitment 2020?

The selection process includes an Online test.

4. What is the official URL of Karnataka Bank?

The official URL is karnatakabank.com.

