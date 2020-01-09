NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 90 Trade Apprentice Posts at apprenticeship.gov.in, Check How to Apply

According to the latest notification of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), it has announced the recruitment process of the Trade Apprentice posts. Therefore, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and go through the prescribed format of the application form available on the website.

The candidates should make sure that they complete the application process within the last date, i.e. 10th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 90 posts for NPCIL recruitment:

Post Vacancy Fitter 25 Posts Turner 05 Posts Machinist 05 Posts Electrician 05 Posts Instrumentation Mechanic 10 Posts Electronic Mechanic 10 Posts PASS/COPA 05 Posts Welder 05 Posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates applying for the various posts should go through the educational qualification so that they are eligible enough to apply for the posts.

The educational qualification for the various posts are as follows:

Fitter: ITI in Fitter Trade.

Turner: ITI in Turner Trade.

Machinist: ITI in Machinist Trade.

Electrician: ITI in Electrician Trade.

Instrumentation Mechanic: ITI in Instrumentation Mechanic Trade.

Electronic Mechanic: ITI in Electronic Mechanic Trade.

PASAA/COPA: ITI in PASAA/COPA Trade.

Welder: ITI in Welder Trade.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the posts should have a minimum age of 14 years, and they should not exceed the age of 24 years of age. However, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category as per the norms of the Government.

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates for the post of Fitter, Turner, Mechanist, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic & Electronic Mechanic the pay scale Rs. 8050/-

The selected candidates for the post of PASAA/COPA, Welder the pay scale is Rs.7700/-

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected based on the merit list.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website apprenticeship.gov.in

The candidates will then have to open the page to click on the Apprentice Registration and then click on the apply option

After clicking the option, the candidates will have to enter the necessary details and click on the submit option

After duly filling up the application form the candidates can then take a printout for future reference

The candidates will have to send the prescribed format of application form in the address mentioned below

POSTAL ADDRESS:

Manager (HRM), NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site,

Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form for the NPCIL recruitment process?

Answer: 10th February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for the NPCIL recruitment process?

Answer: 90 vacancies

Question: What is the selection process for the NPCIL recruitment process?

Answer: Merit list

Question: What is the official URL of NPCIL?

Answer: The official URL of NPCIL is apprenticeship.gov.in.

