AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Cards 2020 Released for Exam on 23 January at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

In the latest update of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh it has uploaded the admit cards of the online test for the post (Staff Nurse Grade-II).

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website i.e. www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The candidates can log in into the official website by entering their valid log in ID and password and then download their respective admit cards.

The AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Exam will be conducted on 23rd January 2020 from 9 AM to 12 PM. In this examination, there will be 200 multiple choice questions and each question will carry of 5 marks.

There will also be negative marking for every wrong answer. Also, there will be 80% of questions on the concerned subject and 20% of questions on general aptitude. And the examination duration will be for 3 hours.

QUALIFYING MARKS

The qualifying marks for the UR category is 60%

The qualifying marks for the OBC category is 55%

And the qualifying marks for the SC/ ST category is 50%

However, there is a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks for the PH candidates for each of the categories.

The candidates who will qualify the AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse examination will then have to appear for the Skills examination, which will be qualifying in nature.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website of AIIMS Rishikesh aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

On reaching the home page, they can then click on the ‘Jobs’ Tab.

After this, the candidates will have to click on ‘Nursing Officer Admit Card’ given under ‘Recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on Direct Recruitment Basis’.

The candidates can then login in their account by entering the valid email ID and password.

The candidates can finally download the AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

IMPORTANT DETAILS AVAILABLE IN THE ADMIT CARD

Name of the Candidate

Exam Centre Name

Centre Code

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender

Category

Candidate’s Roll Number

Exam Name

Duration of the Examination

Date and Time of the examination

Date of Birth

Address of the examination centre

Candidate Photograph

Essential guidelines for the examination

Signature of the applicant and exam counsellor

FAQs:-

Question: When will the admit card for AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer be released?

Answer: The admit card was released on 8th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for the AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 372 vacancies

Question: What is the official URL for the AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer recruitment?

Answer: The official URL is aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Question: When is the AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer examination scheduled?

Answer: The examination is scheduled on the 23rd of January 2020.

