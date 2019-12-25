DHAJ Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 42 Law Officer Posts before 6 January, Check More Details @punjab.gov.in

There is an important piece of information for all the candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the Department of Home Affairs and Justice Punjab (DHAJ Punjab).

As per the latest notification published by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice Punjab, applications have been invited from the eligible candidates for the post of Law Officer.

A total of 42 vacancies are available under the DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020. The application process for the DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020 has already commenced and would culminate by 6th January 2020. Therefore, the candidates must rush to complete their applications as soon as possible, without wasting any time.

In order to apply for the vacancies available under DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020. Candidates can opt for the available online channel or offline channel. If the candidates wish to use the online mode of application, they must send the completed application form in the specified format along with the scanned copies for their relevant documents.

The application form and the documents must then be sent to the official email id for DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020@pblorecpunjab.gov.in.

In order to apply for the available vacancies under the DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020 through the offline channel, then they can do so through post. Candidates should send the completed application form and copies of other documents in a sealed envelope.

The envelope can be sent through post or can be delivered by hand to Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Judicial-1 Branch) 9th Floor, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh.

The last date for receipt of the applications under DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020 is 6th January 2020, 5.00 PM. Any applications received after this date will not be considered for the DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020.

Details of vacancies under DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020

The available vacancies under DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020 are as follows: –

Deputy Advocate General – 07 vacancies

Assistant Advocate General – 18 vacancies

Additional Advocate General – 06 vacancies

Senior Deputy Advocate General – 11 vacancies

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 42 vacancies are available under the DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the official email id to send the applications online?

Answer: The application form and the documents must then be sent to the official email id for DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020@pblorecpunjab.gov.in.

Question: When is the last date to apply for DHAJ Law Officer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for receipt of applications is 06th January 2020, 5.00 PM

Question: Can the applications be sent via post as well?

Answer: Yes, the application form and documents must be sent to Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Judicial-1 Branch) 9th Floor, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh.

