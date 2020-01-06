RAKVK Subject Matter Specialists Recruitment 2020: Apply before 18th Jan on rakvknimpith.org.in

RAKVK Subject Matter Specialists Recruitment 2020

Ramkrishna Ashram Krishi Vigyan Kendra, West Bengal has issued the notification for seeking the candidates for the subject matter specialist.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra is the district level agricultural extension wing of Indian Council of Agricultural Research which works with its mandate of Technology Assessment and Demonstration for its Application and capacity development.

In the achievements about the institute, the centre has been awarded for the best research centre for AICRP Honey Bees & Pollinators. Sri Ramkrishna Ashrama is a Non-Governmental Organization which was started by Swami Buddhananda ji in 1960.

Important Dates

The institute has already started the online application procedure on the official website. The advertisement for the recruitment was published on 06th January 2020 and the last date to submit the application will be 18th January 2020. Candidates should read the instructions online on the official website before filling up the form.

Vacancy Details:

There are two posts for the Subject Matter Specialist (Disciplines which are Agronomy, Animal Husbandry). There is one post for Agronomy and one post for Animal Husbandry.

Educational Qualification:

It is necessary that the candidates should have B.SC (Ag)/ B.V.SC followed by Master’s degree in the relevant field for the post of Subject Matter Specialist.

However, candidates with doctoral degree and/or NET in the relevant subject must apply.

It is also mandatory to have the minimum two years of work experience with responsibility preferably in KVK.

Age Limit:

Candidates should also note that the maximum age limit for the post is 35 years and as per the government norms there is a scope for age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Pay Scale:

Candidates who will get selected for the posts would be eligible to receive the pay scale of Rs 15,600/- to Rs 39,100/- with the corresponding grade pay of Rs 5,400/-

