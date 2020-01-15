HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020, Air India Express Limited released notification for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January. Candidates can apply online from official website www.airindia.in

    Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020

    The Air India Express Limited (AIEL)has come out with the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other posts. Therefore, Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and fill the application form that is given on the website.

    Also, the candidates should complete the application process before the last date given by the officials i.e. 30th January 2020.

    IMPORTANT DATES

    • The release date of the notification for the AIEL recruitment process is 15th January 2020
    • The last date for submitting the application form is 30th January 2020

    VACANCY DETAILS

    1. For the Operations department, these are the vacancy details

    • Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts
    • Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi)- 1 Post
    • Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 1 Post
    • Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
    • Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts
    • Officer-Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-1 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 2 Posts
    • Senior Assistant (Operations – Co-ordination) – Grade – S-3 (Anywhere in India)- 8 Posts
    • Senior Assistant – Data Processing Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
    • Senior Assistant – Operations Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
    • Assistant – Technical Library Grade – S-2 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

    2. For the Training department, these are the vacancy details

    • Chief ManagerSimulator Engineer – Grade – M-6 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

    3. For the Materials Management Department, these are the vacancy details

    • Senior Officer – Stores Grade – M-2 (Mumbai – 02 & Trivandrum – 03)- 5 Posts
    • Officer – Stores Grade – M-1 (Trivandrum)- 1 Post
    • Storekeeper Grade –S-2 (Anywhere in India and currently at Mumbai)- 2 Post

    4. For the Engineering department, these are the vacancy details

    • Assistant EngineerTechnical Service (Trivandrum)- 3 Posts

    ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

    For the post of Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai) of the Operations department the candidates should 10+2 passed or an equivalent Examination with Physics & Maths from recognized University/Board as per DGCA requirement

    For the post of Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi) of the Operations department the candidates should possess a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, windows. They are also expected to have 10 years of experience in cockpit crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.

    For the post of Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai) the candidates should have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, Windows Operating System. They should also have 6 years of experience in crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.

    AGE LIMIT

    The age limit of the candidates applying for the AIEL recruitment is between 21 to 50 years. 

    Read Next

    CSIR NET Result 2019 Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download here
    CSIR NET Result 2019: Candidates can download the result released on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2019 Declared at jkbose.ac.in, Steps How to Download
    JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Board for Secondary Education Declared result of Class 12th. Candidates can download from official website jkbose.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020 Released at uppbpb.gov.in, Check How to Download
    UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2020, UP Police Released hall ticket. Candidates can download from official website uppbpb.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    JK Police Constable Admit Card 2019 to be Released Today on jkpolice.gov.in
    JK Police Constable Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card to be released today on jkpolice.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January
    Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020, Air India Express Limited released notification for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January. Candidates can apply online from official website www.airindia.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours