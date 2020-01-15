Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January

Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020

The Air India Express Limited (AIEL)has come out with the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other posts. Therefore, Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and fill the application form that is given on the website.

Also, the candidates should complete the application process before the last date given by the officials i.e. 30th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The release date of the notification for the AIEL recruitment process is 15th January 2020

The last date for submitting the application form is 30th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

1. For the Operations department, these are the vacancy details

Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts

Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi)- 1 Post

Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 1 Post

Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts

Officer-Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-1 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 2 Posts

Senior Assistant (Operations – Co-ordination) – Grade – S-3 (Anywhere in India)- 8 Posts

Senior Assistant – Data Processing Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

Senior Assistant – Operations Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

Assistant – Technical Library Grade – S-2 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

2. For the Training department, these are the vacancy details

Chief ManagerSimulator Engineer – Grade – M-6 (Mumbai)- 1 Post

3. For the Materials Management Department, these are the vacancy details

Senior Officer – Stores Grade – M-2 (Mumbai – 02 & Trivandrum – 03)- 5 Posts

Officer – Stores Grade – M-1 (Trivandrum)- 1 Post

Storekeeper Grade –S-2 (Anywhere in India and currently at Mumbai)- 2 Post

4. For the Engineering department, these are the vacancy details

Assistant EngineerTechnical Service (Trivandrum)- 3 Posts

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the post of Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai) of the Operations department the candidates should 10+2 passed or an equivalent Examination with Physics & Maths from recognized University/Board as per DGCA requirement

For the post of Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi) of the Operations department the candidates should possess a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, windows. They are also expected to have 10 years of experience in cockpit crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.

For the post of Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai) the candidates should have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, Windows Operating System. They should also have 6 years of experience in crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of the candidates applying for the AIEL recruitment is between 21 to 50 years.

