Air India Express Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other Posts Before 30th January
The Air India Express Limited (AIEL)has come out with the latest notification regarding the recruitment process of 32 Manager, Senior Officer and other posts. Therefore, Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website and fill the application form that is given on the website.
Also, the candidates should complete the application process before the last date given by the officials i.e. 30th January 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES
- The release date of the notification for the AIEL recruitment process is 15th January 2020
- The last date for submitting the application form is 30th January 2020
VACANCY DETAILS
1. For the Operations department, these are the vacancy details
- Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts
- Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi)- 1 Post
- Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 1 Post
- Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
- Deputy Manager – Operations – Grade – M-3 (Mumbai)- 2 Posts
- Officer-Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-1 (Delhi/Mumbai)- 2 Posts
- Senior Assistant (Operations – Co-ordination) – Grade – S-3 (Anywhere in India)- 8 Posts
- Senior Assistant – Data Processing Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
- Senior Assistant – Operations Grade – S-3 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
- Assistant – Technical Library Grade – S-2 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
2. For the Training department, these are the vacancy details
- Chief ManagerSimulator Engineer – Grade – M-6 (Mumbai)- 1 Post
3. For the Materials Management Department, these are the vacancy details
- Senior Officer – Stores Grade – M-2 (Mumbai – 02 & Trivandrum – 03)- 5 Posts
- Officer – Stores Grade – M-1 (Trivandrum)- 1 Post
- Storekeeper Grade –S-2 (Anywhere in India and currently at Mumbai)- 2 Post
4. For the Engineering department, these are the vacancy details
- Assistant EngineerTechnical Service (Trivandrum)- 3 Posts
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
For the post of Manager – Flight Dispatch Grade- M-4 (Mumbai) of the Operations department the candidates should 10+2 passed or an equivalent Examination with Physics & Maths from recognized University/Board as per DGCA requirement
For the post of Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade -M-4 (Delhi) of the Operations department the candidates should possess a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, windows. They are also expected to have 10 years of experience in cockpit crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.
For the post of Deputy Manager – Crew Scheduling – Grade – M-3 (Delhi/Mumbai) the candidates should have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university with proficiency in computer operations, Windows Operating System. They should also have 6 years of experience in crew scheduling in scheduled Airline.
AGE LIMIT
The age limit of the candidates applying for the AIEL recruitment is between 21 to 50 years.