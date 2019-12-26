Kalimpong District Court Recruitment 2020 for 34 Stenographer and other Posts, Last Date to Apply is 10 Feb

The Kalimpong District Court has invited applications for a total of 34 posts in various departments that include Stenographer, Nepalese translator, LDC and Night Watchmen, etc.

The various posts available, the eligibility criteria and other details are as below. The application process starts from the 23rd of December, and the last date for application is the 10th of February 2020.

Vacancy Details

A total of 34 vacancies are available for various posts that include:

English Stenographer: 2 posts

Nepali Translator: 2 posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 15 posts

Group D: 13 posts

Night Watchmen: 2 posts

Selected candidates are expected to work for the Kalimpong District Court

Important information

Applications invited by – Kalimpong District Court

Number of posts – 34

Last Date for submission – 10th February 2020

Official Website – districts.ecourts.gov.in/kalimpong

Eligibility criteria

There is no specific age limit for any of the posts, but the educational qualifications and special skills required for each of the posts are as follows:

English Stenographer: The basic educational qualifications for the post of English Stenographer include

Madhyamik or equivalent education from any recognized Education Board Certificate in Computer Training from a recognized institute Satisfactory speed in computer operation Knowledge of shorthand with a minimum writing speed of 80 words per minute Typing speed of 30 words per minute

Lower Division Clerk: The basic educational qualifications for the post of LDC include

Madhyamik or equivalent education from any recognized Education Board Certificate in Computer Training from a recognized institute Satisfactory speed in computer operation

Nepali Translator: The basic educational qualifications for the post of Nepali Translator include

Madhyamik or equivalent education from any recognized Education Board Certificate in Computer Training from a recognized institute Satisfactory speed in computer operation

Group D and Night Guard: The basic educational qualifications for the post of Group D and Night Guard include

Class VIII pass certificate from any recognized school or Madrasa or any other recognized, equivalent institution. For the post of Night Guard, only Male candidates may apply.

Application Procedure

The application for the above posts starts from the 23rd of December with the last date for the application being the 10th of February 2020. The application procedure is online and interested candidates can go to the official website to submit their applications in the approved format.

A note to aspiring candidates: It is advised that candidates go over the General Instructions and steps to apply parts thoroughly before starting the actual application procedure. The instructions are also available in the official notification.

