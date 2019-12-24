Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for Stenographer and Peon Posts on districts.ecourts.gov.in/mewat

Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020 inviting applications for recruitment for the post of Stenographer and Peon. Eligible candidates who are interested must apply to the posts of peon and steno through the proper said format on or before 3 January 2020. For more details check the details provided given below.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Notification Date: 23 December 2019 Closing date for submission of the application for Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020: 3 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy details are given below-

Stenographer Grade – 2 – 2 Posts

Peon – 6 Posts

The official web page to get more details on the Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020 is https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/mewat .

Age Limit:

The candidate must be in the age group between18 to 42 years i.e. Age relaxation as per the government norms provided by them.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade –

The Candidate should be holding a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or Commerce or equivalent from an acknowledged University and must have proficiency in operation of computers.

Peon –

The candidate must have qualified Middle Standard Examination and possess an understanding of Hindi or Punjabi.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of the candidate for the post of Stenographer Grade 2 based on a test of English Shorthand and transcription. Also, the candidate has to qualify the computer proficiency test. For Peon Posts, the recruitment process shall be based on the Interview Test.

How to apply:

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Mewat District Court Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the address mentioned in the notification. The candidates are recommended to thoroughly reading of the notification before applying

Address:

The District and Sessions Judge, Judicial Courts Complex, Mewat at Nuh, Haryana, PIN-122107 latest by 3 January 2020.

For further details, candidates shall official notification and stay yourself updated through our page making use of wonderful opportunities.

