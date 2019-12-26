UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released on upsc.gov.in; Steps to Download here

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims 2020 Admit Card

The admit card for UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2020 exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC.

The UPSC Geo Scientist preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 19th January 2020. The UPSC Geo Scientist exam will be held across the country in various exam centres. The admit card to appear for the prelim’s exam will be available for the downloading from 26th December to 19th January 2020.

The preliminary examination paper will be consisting of 400 marks. The exam will be Computer Based Test. Candidates would be able to download the UPSC Geo Scientist admit card by following the below mentioned steps.

The official website to save and download the admit card and to get more details on the examination is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official site of UPSC, as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Admit Card 2020” link available on the home page.

You will get to see a new page.

You can download the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a hard copy of the admit card for further reference.

The direct link to download the UPSC Geo Scientist admit card is here, UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Admit Card 2020.

Exam Pattern:

The prelims exam will be held in two shifts.

The first shift is scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The questions asked in the examination will be objective type questions.

Candidates mark in the preliminary examination will be counted for deciding the final merit list. Those who qualify the UPSC Geo Scientist prelims will be able to appear for the mains exam.

The main examination is scheduled to be on June 27 and 28, 2020. The recruitment exam for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 examination is being held to fulfil 102 vacant posts of Geologists, Geophysicists, Chemists, and Junior Hydrogeologists in the organization.

Also read, UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam Timetable 2019.

