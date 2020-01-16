Bathinda Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for Stenographer and Sweeper Posts (before 28 Jan), Check Details here

There are openings for the post of Stenographer Grade 3 and sweeper in the office of the District and Session judge, Bathinda. Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply to the posts in the prescribed format before 28th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by Bathinda Court:-

There are 3 vacancy for post of Stenographer Grade 3 There are 4 vacancy for post of sweeper which includes 3 posts for general and 1 post is reserved for SC category candidate.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Bathinda court to be hired for the posts open. They are as follows:-

For the post of Stenographer Grade 3, it is necessary for the candidates to be BA/B. Sc or equivalent from any recognized university with Punjabi as subject in Matric. Candidate should also qualify the shorthand test at the speed of 80 words per minute and its transcription in English typing speed should be 20 words per minute. It is mandatory that the candidate should be proficient in computer application. Candidate must have the knowledge of Hindi or Punjabi language for the post of Sweeper Candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years of age for the post of Stenographer Grade 3. Candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years of age for the post of Sweeper. It should be noted that there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates for both the posts open in Bathinda court.

Application Procedure

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may apply in the prescribed format to the office of the district and session judge, Bathinda. The last date to submit the application form is 28th January 2020.

For more details candidates can check official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in/bathinda

Read More