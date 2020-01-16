HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Bathinda Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for Stenographer and Sweeper Posts (before 28 Jan), Check Details here

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Bathinda Court issued notification for Stenographer and Sweeper Posts, Check Details here.

    Bathinda Court

    There are openings for the post of Stenographer Grade 3 and sweeper in the office of the District and Session judge, Bathinda. Candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can apply to the posts in the prescribed format before 28th January 2020.

    Vacancy Details

    Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by Bathinda Court:-

    1. There are 3 vacancy for post of Stenographer Grade 3
    2. There are 4 vacancy for post of sweeper which includes 3 posts for general and 1 post is reserved for SC category candidate.

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Bathinda court to be hired for the posts open. They are as follows:-

    1. For the post of Stenographer Grade 3, it is necessary for the candidates to be BA/B. Sc or equivalent from any recognized university with Punjabi as subject in Matric. Candidate should also qualify the shorthand test at the speed of 80 words per minute and its transcription in English typing speed should be 20 words per minute. It is mandatory that the candidate should be proficient in computer application.
    2. Candidate must have the knowledge of Hindi or Punjabi language for the post of Sweeper
    3. Candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years of age for the post of Stenographer Grade 3.
    4. Candidate should be between 18 years to 37 years of age for the post of Sweeper.
    5. It should be noted that there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates for both the posts open in Bathinda court.

    Application Procedure

    Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria may apply in the prescribed format to the office of the district and session judge, Bathinda. The last date to submit the application form is 28th January 2020.

    For more details candidates can check official website, districts.ecourts.gov.in/bathinda

    Read Next

    Department of School Education West Bengal Recruitment 2020: Check here for Selection Process and more detail
    Department of School Education West Bengal Recruitment 2020. Candidates can check for Eligibility Criteria  and Selection Process
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Jammu and Kashmir Administration Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 572 Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant and other Posts
    Jammu and Kashmir Administration Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 572 Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant and other Posts
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bathinda Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for Stenographer and Sweeper Posts (before 28 Jan), Check Details here
    Bathinda Court issued notification for Stenographer and Sweeper Posts, Check Details here.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS) Portal launched by IGNOU for Distance Learners
    Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, is one of the most renowned educational institutions in the country. It is known to enable students to undertake various courses through distance learning. In order to ensure that the students get the best educational facilities, IGNOU keeps on coming up with new offers. Recently, IGNOU launched a new
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    SHSB Admit Card 2020 for GNM/B. Sc Nursing and CCH for Ayush Out on statehealthsocietybihar.org; Direct Link to Download here
    SHSB Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card for GNM/B. Sc Nursing and CCH for Ayush Out on statehealthsocietybihar.org.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours