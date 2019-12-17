HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for 15 Vacancies for Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar Posts on districts.ecourts.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 15 Vacancies for Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar Posts on districts.ecourts.gov.in.

    Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020
    Bhiwani District Court has released the notification for the recruitment of Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar.

    Important Dates

    It is crucial to note the important dates for the recruitment process of Bhiwani District Court. The application form can be submitted from 17th December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 14th January 2020.

    Vacancy Details

    Candidates who are interested in job vacancy should also be aware of the vacancy details. Bhiwani District Court has released the following vacancies:-

    Name of Posts Number of Vacancies
    General 6
    General – ESM 1
    SC 3
    BC (A) 2
    BC ‘A’ (ESM) 1
    BC ‘B’ 2
    Total 15

    Interested candidates can read the full details on the official website which is https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/india/haryana/bhiwani/recruit.

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is necessary that the candidate meets the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts. Candidates who fail to meet the eligibility criteria would be rejected at any stage of the selection process.

    The following are the eligibility criteria which candidates should know and meet before applying for the post in Bhiwani District Court:-

    • Candidate should be middle standard passed and also must have the knowledge of Hindi or Punjabi
    • Candidate should be between 18 years to 42 years of age to apply for the post.
    • It has been instructed that as per the government rules, there will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

    Candidates who will be selected would be required to work in Bhiwani and would receive the pay scale of Rs 16900 to Rs 53500 with addition of usual allowances as per Haryana Government.

    Application Procedure

    The application form will be accepted only through the offline mode. Candidates would to send the application form along with required documents to the office of the District and sessions Judge, Bhiwani before 14th January 2020. Applications would not be accepted after 14th January 2020.

