CTET Answer Key 2019 to be Release on 23rd December, Check here for more detail

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the examination for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test called CTET on December 8th. More than 24 lakhs of candidates appeared for the examination out of which only a handful of them will be selected. The examination was carried out in 3 thousand centres all over India.

The examination was done by, but the answer keys are still to be released and the students are wondering about the release date.

So, an official from the Central Board of Secondary Education has stated that the answer keys will be released somewhere in between 23rd December to 25th December.

He stated that the work on releasing the answer keys is already in progress and due to increased workload because of so many candidates appearing for the exam, the release of answer keys is a bit delayed. But he has confirmed that the answer keys will be released soon to the concerned candidates.

After the release of the answer keys, the candidates can visit the site and download the same for their own purpose. The steps to download the answer key are discussed below:

Go to the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. A link will be displayed on the homepage as the answer key of 2019 released. Candidates are supposed to click on the link The web page will prompt you to log in to view the answer key. After logging in with details like User Id, Date of Birth, etc., users will have an option of downloading the answer key. Click on the link, and you will now have the answer key.

The candidates also have the option of getting a photocopy of their OMR sheet for a cost of 500 INR. The candidates can then get the copy of their OMR sheets for personal reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CTET Answer Key 2019

Question: What is the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test?

Answer: The official website for the Central Teacher Eligibility test is https://ctet.nic.in/

Question: When are the answer keys supposed to be uploaded?

Answer: Answer keys will be uploaded by 25th of December according to the official of the Central Board of Secondary education.

Question: When will the results be out for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test?

Answer: The results for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET is expected to be released in the third week of January 2020.

Question: Can I get a copy of my OMR sheet?

Answer: Yes, you can get a copy of your own OMR sheet for a cost of 500 INR by demand draft in favour of Secretariat, Central Board of Secondary Education.

